Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA Europa Clipper Mission to Launch on October 10, Will Study Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa

NASA Europa Clipper Mission to Launch on October 10, Will Study Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa

NASA’s Europa Clipper mission aims to explore Jupiter’s icy moon Europa for potential signs of habitability.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 September 2024 13:00 IST
NASA Europa Clipper Mission to Launch on October 10, Will Study Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Artist's illustration of Europo Clipper spacecraft flying above Jupiter's icy moon Europa

Highlights
  • Europa Clipper to study potential habitability of Jupiter’s icy moon
  • Intense radiation around Jupiter a key challenge for Europa Clipper
  • Europa Clipper's October 10 launch will occur with SpaceX Falcon Heavy
Advertisement

NASA's Europa Clipper mission is on track for its scheduled October 10 launch, aiming to explore Jupiter's icy moon, Europa. Scientists believe Europa could be one of the most promising places to find the conditions for life beyond Earth. The spacecraft will travel 1.8 billion miles (2.9 billion kilometres) to study whether the moon's icy surface hides a vast ocean beneath, which could harbour the right conditions for life. The mission, however, faces challenges due to intense radiation around Jupiter.

Mission preparations and potential challenges

NASA's Europa Clipper will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Despite concerns over some defective transistors on the spacecraft, the mission remains on schedule. The spacecraft will arrive at Jupiter in April 2030 and conduct 49 flybys of Europa, gathering scientific data about the moon's environment.

Jordan Evans, Project Manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), told Space.com that intense radiation around Jupiter is a significant challenge. The spacecraft will be exposed to radiation levels equivalent to millions of chest X-rays during each flyby. The team has developed a trajectory to minimise exposure, allowing the spacecraft to complete its mission and return valuable data to Earth.

Investigating Europa's icy shell and subsurface ocean

Europa Clipper will use its suite of scientific instruments to estimate the thickness of Europa's icy crust and study its surface for signs of geological activity. Ann Allen, Deputy Project Scientist at the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), explained that the spacecraft will search for organic compounds, though it will not directly search for life. Instead, it will focus on finding the ingredients that could make life possible beneath the ice.

The mission is designed to last four years and could reveal important information about Europa's subsurface ocean, setting the stage for future exploration.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Europa Clipper, JUPITER, Science, SpaceX, Space
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Chrome Passkey Support Gets an Improvement Allowing Users to Sync Across Devices
iPhone 16 Available for Purchase With 10-Minute Delivery via Blinkit, BigBasket in Select Cities

Related Stories

NASA Europa Clipper Mission to Launch on October 10, Will Study Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim to Arrive With 120Hz LTPO OLED Screens: Report
  2. Oppo Find X8 Series Launch Date Leaked; Company Teases Slim Display Bezels
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Hubble Space Telescope Finds a High Number of Black Holes in the Early Universe
  2. NASA Europa Clipper Mission to Launch on October 10, Will Study Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa
  3. Mysterious Noises Coming From Mariana Trench for a Decade Finally Explained
  4. Primitive Humans in Scandinavia Used Boats Made Up of Animal Skins in 3500 BC, Study Suggests
  5. New Group of Distant Objects Suggests Our Solar System May Have a Second Kuiper Belt
  6. SpaceX Crew-9 Mission Launch Delayed to September 26 for Final Preparations
  7. Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellites Could Severely Damage Ground-Based Radio Telescopes, Says Study
  8. Jupiter-Like Exoplanet With Iron Winds and Molten Metal Rain Discovered by Researchers
  9. WhatsApp Beta Introduces Feature to Block Messages From Unknown Accounts
  10. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim to Arrive With 120Hz LTPO OLED Displays: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »