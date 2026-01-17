Technology News
English Edition

Top Deals on Gaming Laptops During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

During the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, the Lenovo LOQ with Nvidia RTX 5060 is priced at Rs. 1,15,990.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 January 2026 15:14 IST
Top Deals on Gaming Laptops During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Photo Credit: Asus

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale offers discounts on gaming laptops from Lenovo, HP, Asus, and more

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Republic Day sale began on Friday
  • Shoppers can avail of exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options
  • Individuals can also opt for exchange bonuses
Advertisement

It has been more than 24 hours since the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026 started for all users. The e-commerce giant's first major sale event of the year brings lucrative deals on products from different categories. Shoppers will also find discounts and offers on gaming laptops, whether they are mid-range PCs or premium offerings from brands. Brands such as MSI, Asus, Acer, HP, and Lenovo are among those offering buyers value for their money during the Amazon sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Deals Explained

Just like every sale event by the e-commerce giant, shoppers will be able to find and avail three tiers of discounts. The first is the direct discount that will be available on a wide range of products across the platform, and is highlighted with a red label. Apart from this, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 also offers bank offers. Those using SBI bank credit cards to make transactions can get up to 10 percent off (12.5 percent for Prime members) on their purchases.

Then, there are no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on certain products. While the former lets you spread your spending over a few months, the latter lets you leverage an additional discount by handing in your old product while buying the new one. All of these combined can save a lot of money for those looking to upgrade their existing gadgets or looking to buy new ones.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Gaming Laptops

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
MSI Thin A15 Rs. 78,990 Rs. 56,490 Buy Here
Asus TUF A15 Rs. 83,990 Rs. 64,990 Buy Here
Acer Nitro V15 Rs. 98,799 Rs. 74,900 Buy Here
HP Victus Rs. 1,24,319 Rs. 99,990 Buy Here
Asus Gaming V16 Rs. 1,49,990 Rs. 1,09,990 Buy Here
Lenovo LOQ Rs. 1,62,090 Rs. 1,15,990 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus TUF A15 Laptop

Asus TUF A15 Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good value for money
  • Smooth gaming performance
  • Upgradeable RAM and storage
  • Relatively light and portable
  • Bad
  • Fans can get loud when stressed
  • Disappointing battery life
  • Average quality screen
Read detailed Asus TUF A15 review
Display size 15.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk 1TB
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
Weight 2.30 kg
Asus Gaming V16 Laptop

Asus Gaming V16 Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Minimalist design
  • Portability
  • Large touchpad and full-size keyboard
  • Bad
  • Lacks a LAN port
  • Gaming performance isn’t great
Read detailed Asus Gaming V16 review
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050
Weight 1.95 kg
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026, Amazon sale, Amazon, MSI, Asus, Acer, HP, Lenovo, Gaming laptop
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OpenAI to Begin Testing Ads in ChatGPT, Says Responses Will Not Be Influenced

Related Stories

Top Deals on Gaming Laptops During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Sci-Fi Fantasy
  2. Shambhala OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Supernatural Horror
  3. OpenAI Has Officially Confirmed Ads Are Coming to ChatGPT
  4. Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release: When, Where to Watch This Telugu Crime Comedy
  5. Lava Blaze Duo 3 to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Shambhala OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Supernatural Horror Film
  2. AGS 28 OTT Release: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Entertainer Starring Arjun, Abhirami
  3. Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT Release: When, Where to Watch James Cameron’s Epic Sci-Fi Fantasy
  4. OpenAI to Begin Testing Ads in ChatGPT, Says Responses Will Not Be Influenced
  5. Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release: When, Where to Watch This Telugu Crime Comedy Thriller
  6. Hypothetical ‘Dark Stars’ Could Rewrite Early Cosmic History, Research Suggests
  7. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Key Features Confirmed; Company Teases External Lens for Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design
  8. Lava Blaze Duo 3 India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options Teased Ahead of Debut
  9. Resident Evil Requiem Gets New Leon Gameplay at Resident Evil Showcase
  10. After ChatGPT Translate, Google Releases Multiple Open-Source Translation Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »