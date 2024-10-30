Technology News
English Edition

NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures View of a Big Mars Cater

NASA's Perseverance rover continues its mission on Mars, capturing panoramic images of the Jezero Crater from its climb.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 October 2024 21:59 IST
NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures View of a Big Mars Cater

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its onboard Right Navigation

Highlights
  • Perseverance Rover scales Jezero Crater, capturing Martian landscapes
  • Mars exploration advances as NASA’s rover climbs crater rim
  • Stunning views from Perseverance’s ascent reveal Martian terrain
Advertisement

NASA's Perseverance rover recently paused the climb up on Jezero Crater's on its mission across Mars, recently paused its climb up Jezero Crater's western rim to capture a sweeping view of the terrain. The 28-mile-wide Jezero Crater, where Perseverance landed in 2021, is a focal point of the rover's work as it gathers samples and searches for evidence of ancient life. This challenging climb does offer a fresh perspective on Mars' harsh landscape.

Perseverance's Journey and Mission

Perseverance's mission within the crater has lead it across various landscapes before heading up the rim. After completing its tasks on the crater's floor, the rover began scaling a 20-degree incline towards new terrain. Taken on 27 September, the recent images reveal a mosaic assembled from 44 images. These enhanced-colour visuals showcase past exploration sites and the steep path ahead, illustrating the complexity of this rugged climb.

Challenges of the Jezero Crater Slope

Navigating this part of Jezero presents unique difficulties for the six-wheeled rover. Mars' slope combines loose sand, dust, and a fragile crust. Camden Miller, a rover “driver” at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), shared that Perseverance's climb demands strategy to overcome slipping and maintain traction, which has proven slow and difficult.

Different approaches are in use to ease the ascent. Among these, moving in reverse and driving along the northern rim have helped counteract slipping. This northern route offers increased traction due to larger rocks below the surface.

Future Plans and Objectives

The Perseverance team is dedicated and committed to reaching the top by early December. Exploring the top of the crater rim pushes the mission team to expedite the climb. While carefully adapting to unforeseen challenges. As Perseverance edges upward, these images and findings help scientists and engineers gauge the difficulties and potential discoveries in Mars' rugged terrain.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mars exploration, Perseverance rover, ezero Crater, NASA Mars mission, Martian terrain, Mars geology
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Researchers Develop Grain-Sized Robots Capable of Carrying Multiple Drugs
Samsung Reportedly Considers Reserving 'Galaxy' Brand for Select Models

Related Stories

NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures View of a Big Mars Cater
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is Better?
  3. Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro With 3.2K Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
  4. Vivo V40 Pro Review
  5. OnePlus 13 Full Specifications Appear on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  6. Apple Announces Mac Mini M4 With Apple Intelligence and These Features
  7. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R 5G Get OxygenOS 15 Open Beta Update in India
  8. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition Debuts With Glow-in-the-Dark Design
  9. MacBook Pro (2024) With M4 Chips Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Panchayat Season 4 Filming Begins: Here's What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer Set to Explore Moon’s Water Cycle and Ice Locations
  2. Daredevil Born Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Study Reveals Sleep Disruption Could Increase the Risk of Autism in Children
  4. Khwaabon Ka Jhamela OTT Release Date: Prateik Babbar and Sayani Gupta’s Romantic Comedy Will Stream on JioCinema Next Month
  5. 1,200-Year-Old Viking Cemetery Found in Sweden with Stone Ship Burials
  6. Panchayat Season 4 Filming Begins: Here's What You Need to Know
  7. James Webb Telescope Uncovers First Possible Brown Dwarfs Beyond Milky Way
  8. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R 5G Start Receiving OxygenOS 15 Open Beta Update in India
  9. NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures View of a Big Mars Cater
  10. MIT's AXIS Mission Advances in NASA’s Astrophysics Probe Competition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »