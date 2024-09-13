iPhone 16 series was launched at the company's “Its Glowtime” event at Apple Park on September 9. Apple's latest smartphone lineup brings several hardware and software upgrades over the iPhone 15 series, including the inclusion of Apple Intelligence – its suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features. However, one upgrade which the Cupertino-based tech giant did not advertise but is tipped to be coming with the iPhone 16 series is much faster charging speeds than its predecessor.

iPhone 16 Series Faster Charging

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster ShrimpApplePro shared a certification received by the iPhone 16 series from the China Quality Certification Centre. As per the details, Apple's newest iPhone models support up to 45W fast charging via USB Type-C. The iPhone 16 series was said to be testing at 5-15 volts and 3 amps, potentially translating into a maximum charging capacity of 45W with wired connection.

THIS IS A VERY GOOD NEWS

All the iPhone 16 series has up to 45W wired charging! According to the CQC https://t.co/nlRIvrBib5 pic.twitter.com/8cUnGDsLMI — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 ずっと真夜中でいいのに (@VNchocoTaco) September 12, 2024

This makes the iPhone 16 lineup approximately 50 percent faster in terms of charging compared to the iPhone 15 lineup, which was claimed to support up to 25W fast charging but reportedly maxed out at 27-29W. Despite Apple's new iPhone models supporting faster speeds, the iPhone maker still officially lists its 20W adapter as the only way to achieve fast charging on its smartphones.

However, Apple did specify that MagSafe charging can now provide up to 25W wireless fast charging, although it requires the correctly rated power adapter. Another claim was made by tipster Ice Universe, who suggested that iPhone 16's maximum charging power is actually 39W.

Launched on Monday, the iPhone 16 series brings several upgrades over its predecessor and comprises four models. The list of new features includes a new Camera Control button, powerful A18 series chipsets, and improved cameras. With its latest iOS 18 operating system (OS), Apple has also introduced AI features such as web page summarisation, writing tools, Clean Up tool, and a smarter Siri coming to the iPhone.