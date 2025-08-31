Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Create Glow-in-the-Dark Succulents That Can Replace Lamps and Streetlights

Scientists in China have successfully engineered glow-in-the-dark succulents by injecting afterglow phosphor particles into their leaves.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 August 2025 16:05 IST
Scientists Create Glow-in-the-Dark Succulents That Can Replace Lamps and Streetlights

Photo Credit: Liu et al., Matter (2025)

Glow-in-the-dark succulents in China glow for 2 hours—offering a green path to sustainable lighting

Highlights
  • Chinese scientists create succulents that glow like miniature lanterns
  • Plants glow for up to 2 hours after being “charged” by sunlight or LED
  • Breakthrough achieved using micron-sized afterglow phosphor particles
Advertisement

Researchers in China have developed fantastic glow-in-the-dark succulents that light up like miniature Chinese lanterns. They did so by loading the plants' leaves with special bright colored particles, called afterglow phosphor particles. These particles can also absorb light from the sun or interior lamps, and slowly release it, causing the plant to glow for up to two hours. It glows much brighter and for much longer than previous attempts at creating glowing plants. One day, the researchers believe, this could result in sustainable plant-based lighting for homes, gardens and, perhaps, city streets.

Breakthrough in Creating Glow-in-the-Dark Succulents

As per Live Science, Shuting Liu at the South China Agricultural University is heading the team of researchers conducting the study. The entire leaf began to glow soon after the particles were injected, Liu said. Earlier efforts using genetic engineering or tiny nanoparticles generated only faint light that soon dimmed.

The breakthrough came when the researchers followed up with particles the size of a human red blood cell (6-8 micrometres). They were large enough to glow brightly but small enough to travel through the plant.

A Sustainable Future with Plant-Based Lighting

Researchers used Echerveria, known as Mebina (succulents), whose blue-green and plump leaves are red-tipped. Succulents outperformed the other types of plants. This also included bok choy and golden pothos. This might be because of the relatively large gaps in between the cells of the succulent tissues, which generate the dust clouds. The dust scatters without hitting anything along the way.

Within minutes, the succulents were glowing strongly enough to hold their own alongside a small night lamp. The green particles glowed the brightest, but the researchers also made multi-coloured glowing plants in blue, red, and violet. The union of technology and biology had produced something entirely new and gorgeous.

Scientists think that glowing plants could be a low-carbon replacement for electric lighting. Sometime in the future, trees or indoor plants could be “charged” by the sun during the day and glow all night, adding sustainable Decor and practical lighting.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Physics, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Crystal Dynamics Announces Second Round of Layoffs This Year, Says Next Tomb Raider Game Is Unaffected
Rambo in Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Stream the Telugu Rom-Com Series Online

Related Stories

Scientists Create Glow-in-the-Dark Succulents That Can Replace Lamps and Streetlights
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Upcoming Telugu Movies OTT Release in September 2025: Coolie, Mirai, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Spots Megaripples, Proof Mars' Soil Is Still Shifting
  2. Scientists Create Glow-in-the-Dark Succulents That Can Replace Lamps and Streetlights
  3. Caltech Scientists Stretch Quantum Memory Lifetimes 30x in Major Leap
  4. A Line of Fire OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Action Thriller Online
  5. Metro In Dino OTT Release Is Here: Know Where to Watch the Multi-Starrer Romance Drama
  6. Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 Is Now Streaming On Netflix: What You Need to Know
  7. The Door Begins Streaming on Aha Tamil: All the Details About This Horror Thriller
  8. Songs of Paradise Now Available for Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  9. SpaceX Starship Aces 10th Flight, Takes Major Step Toward Reusability
  10. A Planet Is Being Born: Astronomers Capture Rare Cosmic Snapshot
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »