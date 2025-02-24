Rare Seven-Planet Alignment 2025: How to Watch in India, Best Viewing Tips

A celestial event of rare significance is set to unfold as seven planets align in the sky, creating a phenomenon that will not be witnessed again until 2040. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune will appear along the ecliptic, the Sun's apparent path across the sky. While they will not form a perfect line, their alignment will be visible to observers under the right conditions. This planetary gathering will first become apparent on February 28, 2025, with optimal viewing conditions expected in India around March 3, 2025. To locate the planets accurately, the use of sky-mapping applications is recommended.

According to reports, the planetary alignment will commence on February 28, 2025. However, skywatchers in India will find the best viewing opportunity around March 3, 2025. Visibility will depend on atmospheric conditions, light pollution, and the observer's location. The western horizon after sunset will be the best place to catch a glimpse of the alignment.

Which Planets Will Be Visible?

Several planets will be observable without any special equipment:

Venus – Among the brightest celestial objects, it will be easy to identify in the western sky.

– Among the brightest celestial objects, it will be easy to identify in the western sky. Mars – Recognizable by its reddish hue, it will be located high above the southern horizon in the Gemini constellation.

– Recognizable by its reddish hue, it will be located high above the southern horizon in the Gemini constellation. Jupiter – The second-brightest planet after Venus, it will be visible near the Taurus constellation.

– The second-brightest planet after Venus, it will be visible near the Taurus constellation. Mercury – It will appear close to the horizon, briefly joining the lineup.

Challenges in Spotting Uranus and Neptune

Uranus and Neptune will require assistance for visibility due to their distance from Earth. To view these planets, experts suggest using binoculars or a small telescope. A dark sky away from urban light pollution will improve chances of spotting them. NASA has recommended observing shortly after sunset for the best experience.

The rare alignment presents an opportunity for astronomers and enthusiasts alike to observe the dynamics of the solar system. Star-tracking applications can aid in pinpointing the planets based on real-time positioning. If weather conditions permit, this event will be a remarkable sight in the night sky.