Technology News
English Edition

Brazil Telecom Regulator Threatens Sanctions Against Elon Musk's Starlink After X Ban

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also backed the top court's Judge Alexandre de Moraes' decision to suspend X.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 September 2024 13:29 IST
Brazil Telecom Regulator Threatens Sanctions Against Elon Musk's Starlink After X Ban

Photo Credit: Reuters

Brazil is X's sixth-biggest market globally with about 21.5 million users as of April

Highlights
  • Brazil recently suspended Elon Musk's X also
  • Musk is looking to seek a reciprocal seizure of Brazilian assets
  • Future course of development remains awaited on the situation
Advertisement

Tensions between Brazil and Elon Musk's business empire ratcheted up further as the country's telecoms regulator threatened to sanction his satellite broadband company Starlink hours after its top court stood behind a controversial decision to ban social network X from the country.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also backed the top court's Judge Alexandre de Moraes' decision to suspend X. The judge found that X allowed postings of hate messages and falsehoods about the country's electronic voting system that undermined Brazil's democracy.

"The Brazilian judiciary may have given an important signal that the world is not obliged to put up with Musk's far-right ideology just because he is rich," Lula said in an interview with CNN Brasil released on Monday.

Reacting to the judge's earlier move to freeze Starlink's accounts for possible use to pay fines owed by X, Musk said in an X posting that he would seek a reciprocal seizure of Brazilian assets, but did not say how.

Starlink on Monday again found itself in Brazilian authorities' crosshairs by refusing to obey Moraes' order for all internet providers to block domestic access to X.

A senior official at telecommunications regulator Anatel said sanctions against Starlink for noncompliance could include the revocation of its license to operate in Brazil.

Anatel commissioner Artur Coimbra told Reuters that the regulator is inspecting all Brazilian telecom operators to make sure they have shut down Musk's messaging platform.

Starlink is the only company that has told Anatel it will not comply with the judge's ruling, Coimbra said.

Starlink did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

It previously told Anatel it was refusing to remove X from its service until the freeze on its Brazilian bank accounts was lifted, the telecom regulator confirmed to Reuters earlier on Monday.

Moraes last week froze Starlink's accounts after X did not pay fines imposed for failing to obey judicial orders.

Sixth Biggest Market

Earlier on Monday, a Supreme Court panel voted unanimously to uphold the suspension of X in the country for defying a court order.

Moraes last week ruled that X should be suspended in Brazil because it did not name a local legal representative as required by law and ignored a deadline for compliance.

Justices Flavio Dino, Cristiano Zanin, Carmen Lucia and Luiz Fux sided with Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Three of the justices on the panel said the suspension could be reversed if the platform complied with previous rulings.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the panel's decision.

X was taken down for most Brazilians in the early hours of Saturday following Moraes' decision although some people continued to access it through VPNs and other means. Moraes has also threatened to levy a fine of 50,000 reais ($8,902.66) a day on those using VPNs to access the social network, although it remains unclear how enforceable that threat is.

Brazil is X's sixth-biggest market globally with about 21.5 million users as of April, according to Statista.

Moraes and Musk, who owns a controlling share in Starlink, have been locked in a months-long feud after the social media platform challenged orders to block accounts accused by investigators of spreading misinformation and hate.

While Moraes' defenders see him as a crusader in the defense of democracy, critics accuse him of using heavy-handed methods on politicians and businessmen.

Musk has argued that Moraes sought to censor users and closed the X office in Brazil in August without appointing a new representative, triggering the suspension.

On Monday, Musk replied, "Exactly," to a post that described the suspension as an attack on freedom of expression and Brazilians' rights.

Chief Justice Luis Roberto Barroso, who was not on the review panel, said that removing legal representatives to avoid complying with court decisions "is a behavior that would not be acceptable anywhere in the world."

X remained inaccessible for most users in Brazil.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Brazil, Starlink, X
Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone Will Be Called ‘Mate XT’ in China: Expected Specifications
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to Go on Sale in India on September 4: Price, Offers

Related Stories

Brazil Telecom Regulator Threatens Sanctions Against Elon Musk's Starlink After X Ban
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. GoPro to Launch Two New Hero Action Cameras on September 4
  2. Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 Update Could Include a Redesigned Gaming Mode
  3. HP Victus Special Edition Laptops Launched in India: See Price
  4. Infinix Hot 50 5G Price Range in India, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M05 Official Support Page Goes Live in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE May Get Slower Charging Speed Than Expected
  7. Brazil Telecom Regulator Threatens Sanctions Against Elon Musk's Starlink
  8. Boat Nirvana Ivy TWS Earbuds With 360-Degree Spatial Audio Debut in India
  9. iPhone 15 Plus Now Available in India at Rs. 75,999 Via Flipkart: See Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Leaked Video Suggests New Coffee Colour Option and Camera Changes
  2. UPI Circle Feature With Access to Secondary User Payments Rolled Out in India by NPCI
  3. Realme Buds N1 India Launch Date Set for September 9; Design, Key Features Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE’s Charging Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Launch
  5. Infinix Hot 50 5G Price Range in India Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed Ahead of September 5 Launch
  6. OpenAI Reportedly Developing Proprietary AI Chipsets, Said to Be Manufactured by TSMC
  7. Explained: Coinbase CEO’s Demonstration of First AI-to-AI Crypto Transaction
  8. Rocksteady Studios Reportedly Hit With Layoffs After Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Sells Poorly
  9. Semiconductor Body ESIA Calls for EU 'Chips Envoy', More Support
  10. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to Go on Sale in India on September 4: Price, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »