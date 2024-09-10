Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX Starship Mars Mission Begins in 2026 with Uncrewed Flights, Elon Musk Reveals

Elon Musk announces SpaceX will launch Starship missions to Mars by 2026, starting with uncrewed test flights to ensure landing safety.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 September 2024 14:12 IST
SpaceX Starship Mars Mission Begins in 2026 with Uncrewed Flights, Elon Musk Reveals

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX's Starship rocket launches on its fourth fully integrated test flight, on June 6, 2024.

Highlights
  • SpaceX Starship to begin Mars missions in 2026 with uncrewed test flights
  • Elon Musk says the first crewed Mars flight is expected soon
  • The long-term goal of SpaceX is to build a self-sustaining city on Mars
Advertisement

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company aims to start launching Starship missions to Mars in 2026. These initial missions will be uncrewed and designed to test the reliability of landing safely on Mars. If these test flights are successful, the first crewed missions could begin as early as four years later. The goal is to pave the way for creating a self-sustaining city on Mars within 20 years, which Musk believes is crucial for the long-term survival of human consciousness beyond Earth.

Starship: A Groundbreaking Rocket

The Starship rocket, made from stainless steel, consists of two parts: the Super Heavy first-stage booster and the 165-foot-tall upper-stage spacecraft, Starship. Together, the stacked rocket stands about 400 feet tall, making it the largest and most powerful rocket ever built. It generates 16.7 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, nearly double that of NASA's Space Launch System (SLS), which is part of the Artemis moon program.

While SLS is designed for single use, Starship is intended to be fully reusable. SpaceX plans to land the Super Heavy booster back on the launch mount after each liftoff, enabling rapid inspection and turnaround for future flights. This reusability is seen as key to making Mars colonisation feasible and bringing Musk's long-held vision of interplanetary settlement within reach.

Mars Mission Timeline

The first crewless missions in 2026 will mark an important step toward Musk's ultimate goal of building a city on Mars. If all goes according to plan, SpaceX intends to significantly increase the rate of missions in the coming years. With each flight improving upon the last, the fifth test flight of Starship is already being prepared. SpaceX will attempt to land the Super Heavy booster back on the launch pad using the tower's “chopstick” arms, promising an exciting next chapter for space exploration.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starship, Mars mission, Elon Musk, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
What are AI Tokens: Explained
iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max With 48-Megapixel Ultrawide Camera and A18 Pro Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

SpaceX Starship Mars Mission Begins in 2026 with Uncrewed Flights, Elon Musk Reveals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Prices Around the World Compared
  2. Know if Your iPhone Will Get the iOS 18 Update With AI Features
  3. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus With Updated Design, A18 Chip Launched: See Price
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Neo India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  5. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Series Price in India, Availability Announced
  6. Infinix's First Tablet Will Debut in India on This Date
  7. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Prices Go Down After iPhone 16 Series Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Said to Get Upgraded Ultrawide Lens
  9. These Apple Intelligence Features Will Arrive With iOS 18.1 Update
  10. Apple AirPods 4 Launched With ANC and These Other Features: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Launched as First Tri-Fold Phone Hours After iPhone 16 Debut: Price, Specifications
  2. JioPhone Prima 2 Feature Phone With 2.4-Inch Curved Screen, Front Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. SpaceX Starship Mars Mission Begins in 2026 with Uncrewed Flights, Elon Musk Reveals
  4. ESA Cluster Mission Satellite Successfully Reenters Earth After Spending 24 Years in Space
  5. NASA Roman Space Telescope to Investigate Galactic Fossils and Dark Matter in 2027
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Tipped to Launch at Higher Price Than Galaxy S23 FE
  7. Chromecast With Google TV July Update Is Rolling Out, Offers Security Patches
  8. Ahmedabad’s Municipal Corporation Begins Scouting for Blockchain Developers: Here’s Why
  9. iPhone 16 Series' New Camera Control Button Lets You Access These Camera Functions
  10. Crypto Fraud Increased 45 Percent in 2023 to $5.6 Billion, FBI Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »