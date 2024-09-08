Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches NROL-113 Mission, Deploying Spy Satellites for US

SpaceX successfully launched spy satellites for the US NRO in the NROL-113 mission and landed its Falcon 9 booster.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 September 2024 11:20 IST
SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches NROL-113 Mission, Deploying Spy Satellites for US

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX Falcon 9 launched the NROL-113 mission from Vandenberg on Sept. 5, 2024.

Highlights
  • SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with spy satellites for US NRO
  • NROL-113 mission marks the 86th orbital launch by SpaceX in 2024
  • Falcon 9 booster successfully lands on droneship in the Pacific Ocean
Advertisement

SpaceX successfully launched a batch of next-generation spy satellites for the United States National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) late on 5th September 2024. A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 11:20 p.m. EDT, sending classified satellites into orbit. The mission, designated NROL-113, is part of the NRO's new satellite network aimed at enhancing its reconnaissance capabilities. This was SpaceX's second launch of the day, following an earlier mission from Florida that deployed 21 Starlink internet satellites.

Falcon 9's Smooth Landing

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, which had already been reused 19 times, landed successfully on SpaceX's droneship, "Of Course I Still Love You," which was stationed at the Pacific Ocean. This marks the booster's 20th launch and landing, with 14 of those missions being for SpaceX's Starlink programme. The successful recovery of the booster is another milestone for SpaceX, showcasing its proficiency in reusing rockets to reduce the cost of space missions.

NRO's Proliferated Architecture

NROL-113 is the third mission under the NRO's "proliferated architecture," a system designed to increase resilience through numerous smaller satellites. While the specifics of the satellites' functions remain classified, this architecture reflects the NRO's strategy to deploy more robust and flexible satellite systems. SpaceX had also launched the first two missions in this series, NROL-146 in May and NROL-186 in June, continuing its close collaboration with the U.S. military.

86 SpaceX Launches in 2024

SpaceX has now completed 86 orbital missions in 2024, with the majority focused on expanding its Starlink internet network. Despite setbacks earlier in the year, including an upper-stage failure in July and a failed booster landing in August, the company is continuing its rapid launch schedule, reinforcing its position as a leader in spaceflight.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Falcon 9, NRO, National Reconnaissance Office, NROL-113, spy satellites, space missions, Elon Musk
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Scientists Test Nanorobots to Treat Brain Aneurysms
Nothing Teases New Product; Could Be the Rumoured Nothing Ear Open

Related Stories

SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches NROL-113 Mission, Deploying Spy Satellites for US
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Colour Options, Key Features Tipped
  2. Realme 13+ Review: Good Performance on a Budget
#Latest Stories
  1. Groundbreaking Thorium-229 Nuclear Clock May Reveal Changes in Fundamental Constants
  2. China Aims to Launch Tianwen-3 Mars Sample-Return Mission in 2028, Surpassing US in Space Race
  3. Scientists Make Mouse Skin Transparent Using Food Dye, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  4. SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches NROL-113 Mission, Deploying Spy Satellites for US
  5. Scientists Test Nanorobots to Treat Brain Aneurysms
  6. Apple Watch Series 10 to Get New Watch Faces, Improved ECG Sensor, Water Resistance: Report
  7. iPhone 16 Series' A18 Chipsets Uses Arm's V9 Technology: Report
  8. Amazon Electronics Festive Sale: Mobile Offers, Discounts on Laptops and Other Products
  9. iPhone 16 Series Camera Features Tipped; Pro Models May Support 4K 120 FPS Recording
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Colour Options Surface Online Again; Key Features Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »