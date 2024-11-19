SpaceX Aims to Redo ‘Chopsticks’ Rocket Catch in Starship Flight

SpaceX is slated to launch its gargantuan Starship rocket on Tuesday out of South Texas, a key test that is expected to include a guest visit from President-elect Donald Trump.

The sixth major test mission comes as SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is heavily engaged in transition planning for Trump's second administration. Musk, who has been a near-constant fixture of Trump's inner circle since the November 5 election, has maintained that over regulation, especially surrounding Starship, factored into his decision to support the Republican.

SpaceX will try to launch Starship from its site in South Texas during a 30-minute time slot beginning at 4 p.m. local time, sending the vehicle to space and partially around the world.

One of the most anticipated moments on Tuesday will come about seven minutes into the mission when the company will attempt to catch the Super Heavy booster in midair with giant mechanical arms — referred to as “chopsticks” — repeating the groundbreaking feat from its previous flight.

The largest and most powerful rocket ever developed, Starship is under contract to function as a lunar lander that NASA will use to put people back on the moon for the first time in half a century. It's the centerpiece of Musk's ambition to start a settlement on Mars.

The vehicle is also meant to revolutionise SpaceX's business plan. Designed to be fully reusable, SpaceX claims Starship will be much cheaper to fly than any other rocket on the market and will eventually replace its industry-leading Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets for sending cargo into orbit.

But to meet that promise of delivering a fully reusable rocket, SpaceX must refine its technique for recovering all of the pieces of Starship after launch.

The launch will be the latest event Musk and Trump have attended together, following a Saturday night Ultimate Fighting Championship match in Madison Square Garden. Trump has frequently showered Musk with praise at his rallies, oftentimes describing in great detail his awe watching SpaceX rockets.

On this flight, the company will attempt once again to “catch” the rocket's massive booster, called Super Heavy, which is used to propel the Starship spacecraft toward space throughout the first few minutes of takeoff. Like last time, the booster will return back its launchpad and slow itself down as it comes in for landing. A pair of giant mechanical arms will then catch the booster and stop its fall.

Starship will attempt a fiery return plunge through the atmosphere, testing out an updated heat shield to protect it during the fall. It will then try to return to an upright position before splashing down into the Indian Ocean.

While most of Starship appeared to survive this process in October, parts of the vehicle appeared to burn off. However, the company was still able to splash down Starship relatively intact and upright in the ocean.

SpaceX should have a better view of this fall during Tuesday's launch attempt. The company aims to launch in the Texas afternoon, which means Starship will be landing in the Indian Ocean during the daytime. That should provide more sunlight to show how the vehicle survives its descent.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said on Friday that as many as 400 Starship flights were possible over the next four years. That frequency can only happen if SpaceX perfects its landing strategy, so the company can quickly turn around the rockets for their next flights. Shotwell described the process as similar to the way airlines drive down the cost of owning and operating commercial jetliners.

During the October test, the booster came very close to crashing near the tower, Musk said in a video on his X platform. SpaceX will need to address that issue as well as a laundry list of other things, such as refueling the vehicle in space, before Starship lives up to the full scope of Musk's plans.

