SpaceX and Vast Seek Research Ideas for Dragon and Haven-1 Space Station

SpaceX and Vast have invited research proposals for experiments on the Haven-1 space station, set to launch in August.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 February 2025 21:23 IST
Photo Credit: Vast Space

  • SpaceX and Vast seek experiments for Dragon and Haven-1 missions
  • Research will focus on human physiology and autonomous studies
  • Selected proposals get free access to the orbital lab and crew time
SpaceX and California-based space company Vast have announced a call for research proposals for experiments to be conducted aboard the upcoming Haven-1 space station and the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The Haven-1 module is scheduled for launch in August on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with a subsequent Crew Dragon mission transporting astronauts to the orbiting outpost. The initiative aims to facilitate scientific studies that advance human space exploration and habitation. Proposals will be accepted until 15 March, with selected projects gaining access to the orbital laboratory and crew assistance at no cost, though direct financial support for research will not be provided.

Focus on Human Physiology and Autonomous Research

According to the statement released by Vast, submissions should centre on biological and physiological experiments analysing microgravity's effects on the human body, alongside autonomously executable or crew-assisted payloads suitable for low-Earth orbit missions. The research is expected to build on findings from the International Space Station (ISS), which is nearing retirement by the end of the decade. As reported, Vast Chief Executive Officer Max Haot said that collaboration with the scientific community would enable ground-breaking research to address critical challenges in human spaceflight while also offering potential benefits for life on Earth.

Vast's Plans for Future Expansion

The Haven-1 module has been designed to support future expansion, with plans for additional modules such as Haven-2. During the 75th International Astronautical Congress in Milan, Haot revealed that Vast aims for Haven-2 to qualify for NASA's Commercial LEO Destination (CLD) contract in 2026. Several companies, including Axiom Space, Northrop Grumman, Nanoracks, and Sierra Space, are also developing private space stations to ensure continued orbital presence after the ISS is decommissioned.

 

Further reading: SpaceX, Vast Space, Haven-1, Dragon spacecraft, Space Research, Microgravity Experiments, ISS Replacement, Private Space Stations, Space Exploration
iQOO Neo 10R to Launch in India in an Exclusive Dual-Tone Colourway
AI Study Finds Organic Molecules on Ceres Likely Came from Asteroid Impacts

