SpaceX Launching 23 More Starlink Satellites Aboard Falcon 9 Rocket from Florida

A Falcon 9 rocket will launch 23 Starlink satellites, including direct-to-smartphone models, from Florida on Nov. 25.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 November 2024 23:35 IST
SpaceX Launching 23 More Starlink Satellites Aboard Falcon 9 Rocket from Florida

Photo Credit: SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 23 Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida on November 24

Highlights
  • SpaceX to launch 23 Starlink satellites on Nov. 25 from Florida
  • Mission includes 12 satellites with direct-to-smartphone capability
  • Falcon 9’s booster will attempt its 13th landing post-liftoff
A mission to launch 23 Starlink internet satellites is set to be carried out by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida during the early hours of Monday, November 25, 2024. The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for liftoff at 4:35 a.m. EST within a 3.5-hour launch window according to several reports. Among the satellites, 12 are equipped with direct-to-smartphone technology, marking a notable enhancement to the Starlink network.

Live Coverage and Booster Recovery

The event will be live-streamed by SpaceX on X, commencing approximately five minutes before the scheduled launch. Should the mission proceed as planned, the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage will successfully return to Earth around eight minutes post-liftoff, landing on the droneship Just Read the Instructions stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. This mission will mark the 13th flight and landing for the booster, with six of its previous flights also dedicated to Starlink launches, according to SpaceX's mission briefing.

Deployment of Satellites

The upper stage of the Falcon 9 will continue its journey to deploy the 23 satellites into low Earth orbit. Deployment is expected to occur approximately 65 minutes after launch. These additions will contribute to the rapidly expanding Starlink constellation, which currently comprises over 6,600 active satellites.

Starlink, developed by SpaceX, is regarded as the largest satellite constellation ever assembled. According to various sources, its growth remains continuous, with nearly 70 percent of SpaceX's 115 Falcon 9 launches in 2024 dedicated to expanding this network. Starlink aims to provide high-speed internet access globally, including in remote regions.

As SpaceX continues its ambitious deployment schedule, the mission underscores the company's commitment to advancing global connectivity through satellite technology.

 

Comments

Further reading: SpaceX, Falcon 9, Starlink, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
SpaceX Launching 23 More Starlink Satellites Aboard Falcon 9 Rocket from Florida
