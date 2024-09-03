Google's surely raised a few eyebrows by launching not two, but four Pixel smartphones in India this year. While Google usually only launches its Pro smartphone models later followed by its A-series, the company put up an all you can eat buffet this year. It includes not just its smartphones, but the Pixel Watch 3 series and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 TWS earphones as well. While all of these products have been announced with their official price tags, only two of these are available for purchase. Google seems to have handpicked the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL to be the first phones to be sold on Flipkart and while we have no news about the Pixel 9 Pro's availability, we now know about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

A microsite for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold on the Flipkart mobile app revealed that the foldable will go on sale starting September 4 at 12PM in India. The page, which is not accessible via a desktop browser, shows some related offers as well, with the phone's effective price set at Rs. 1,49,499 or Rs. 12,459 per month (on EMI) after bank offers and discounts. Meanwhile, Croma has also listed the Fold on its website.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's release date as mentioned on Flipkart

At the moment it remains unclear as to when customers (who will purchase the foldable from Flipkart) will receive their new foldables. It's not known whether customers who want to purchase the foldable will have to place an order only for it to be shipped at a later date when available, or whether the foldable will be delivered instantly in a day or two. Google's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL were available for purchase since August 22.

For those who have been waiting for the Google-branded foldable to launch in India, it's time to keep those wallets ready, as the phone went out of stock in some countries for a few weeks and only came in back in stock in all colour options a few days ago. However the phone was available in various storage and colour options in those markets.

For buyers in India, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will only be available in the Obsidian finish and with 256GB of storage, which does seem a bit less for a phone that is priced upwards of Rs. 1.7 lakh. However, like with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, we are expecting Google to bundle 2TB of Google One's Gemini Advanced plan, which is free for a year. But no such plan is available for the standard Google Pixel 9 model.