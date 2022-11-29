Technology News
BTC Sees Small Gains, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Emerge Among Profit-Making Altcoins

As per Gadgets 360’s crypto price tracker, BTC is currently priced $16,250 (roughly Rs. 13 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 29 November 2022 10:43 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

The overall crypto market valuation stands at $826.74 billion

Highlights
  • Solana, Uniswap saw gains
  • Profits also befall the kitties of Monero and Stellar
  • Bitcoin Cash and Dogefi saw losses

Bitcoin on Tuesday, November 29, opened with tiny gains of 0.20 percent. The month of November, that brought along hysterical ups and downs in the crypto market, is just one day away from wrapping up, leaving the crypto charts dressed in equals of profits and losses. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, BTC is currently priced at $16,250 (roughly Rs. 13 lakh). As it has been for around two weeks now, the oldest cryptocurrency has remained close to this price point even on international exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, and CoinMarketCap amid the ongoing crypto slump.

Ether followed BTC and witnessed small gains of 0.64 percent. ETH is currently trading at $1,182 (roughly Rs. 96,465), the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed.

Surprisingly, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, both minted profits despite the rough market conditions.

While DOGE grew by 6.24 percent to trade at $0.10 (roughly Rs. 8.28), SHIB rose by 1.76 percent to be priced $0.0000091 (roughly Rs. 0.000746).

Other altcoins to register profits include Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot, Litecoin, Tron, Solana, Uniswap, and Avalanche.

Chainlink, Cosmos, Monero, and Stellar also recorded small but significant gains.

The overall crypto market valuation went up by 0.96 percent to stand at $826.74 billion (roughly Rs. 67,46,657 crore), data by CoinMarketCap showed.

Meanwhile, stablecoins such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD lost steam after reaping profits consecutively for the last few days.

LEO, Bitcoin Cash, Dogefi, and Bitcoin Hedge also settled with losses.

Despite the current market slowdown, crypto supporters are not ready to back down on their trust on the digital assets industry.

In its recent report, the JP Morgan bank said that in the coming time, the crypto industry will merge with traditional finance as the regulatory oversight increases.

El Salvador has also decided to add one BTC each day to its treasury.

Radhika Parashar
