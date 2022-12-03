Technology News
Elon Musk Introduces ‘Live Tweeting’ Feature Amid Ongoing Plans for Twitter

Elon Musk is also planning to up Twitter's character limit from 280 to 1000.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 3 December 2022 11:31 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter's new boss is also working on "purging a lot" of spam/scam accounts

Highlights
  • Author Matt Taibbi becomes the first user to use new live feature
  • Elon Musk is is also working on "purging a lot" of spam accounts
  • Elon Musk has introduced several changes to Twitter since his takeover

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, on Saturday, added a new feature 'live tweeting' and now it is currently active on the platform.

Author Matt Taibbi becomes the first user to use this new feature with his cryptic tweet "Thread: THE TWITTER FILES"

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "Here we go!!" with popcorn emoticons.

Earlier, he tweeted, "We're double-checking some facts, so probably start live tweeting in about 40 mins."

Griftopia writer followed his first tweet which reads, "Thread: THE TWITTER FILES", "What you're about to read is the first installment in a series, based upon thousands of internal documents obtained by sources at Twitter."

He added, "The "Twitter Files" tell an incredible story from inside one of the world's largest and most influential social media platforms. It is a Frankensteinian tale of a human-built mechanism grown out the control of its designer."

Twitter's new boss is also working on "purging a lot" of spam/scam accounts.

On Thursday, Musk took to his Twitter account and shared the word limit update with everyone. He tweeted, "Twitter is purging a lot of spam/scam accounts right now, so you may see your follower count drop."

Musk is also planning to up Twitter's character limit from 280 to 1000.

A few days ago, a social media user tagged Musk and tweeted, " Idea on explanding character limit to 1000."

In response, Musk wrote, "It's on the todo list."

The character limit has been one of the prime differences between Twitter and other social media services.Musk has shown interest in the idea of increasing the character limit on a number of occasions since his takeover of the platform, as per a report by Mashable. On November 27, a Twitter user suggested to Musk to increase the platform's word limit from 280 to 420.

"Good idea" Musk wrote in response. Prior to that, another user had suggested "get rid of character limits."

"Absolutely", the multi-billionaire responded.

Now it remains to be seen when Musk finally makes the changes regarding character limit.

Amazon's Media Chief Jeff Blackburn Announces Plans to Retire in 2023
