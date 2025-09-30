Apple on Monday rolled out the iOS 26.0.1 update for iPhone. It is not a major update yet, but it still carries fixes for several bugs and glitches discovered in the stable iOS 26 release. As per Apple, iOS 26.0.1 resolves Bluetooth and Wi-Fi disconnection issues on the iPhone 17 series and the iPhone Air. There are also fixes for bugs related to the cellular network, artefacts occurring in photos, blank icons after adding a custom tint, and VoiceOver disabling for some users.

Apple's release notes for the iOS 26.0.1 and iPadOS 26.0.1 update state that the Cupertino-based tech giant has fixed a bug that caused Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity issues on the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro models. Users also reported facing cellular connectivity issues after updating to iOS 26. This is also said to be rectified following the update.

As per the company, there is a fix for an issue that resulted in photos taken under certain lighting conditions having unexpected artefacts. In some cases, app icons appeared blank after adding a custom tint. Another instance involved the VoiceOver feature being disabled for some users after updating to iOS 26.

Apart from the aforementioned issues, iOS 26.0.1 also addresses a bug that caused the floating keyboard to change positions unexpectedly.

In addition to bug fixes, Apple has fixed a vulnerability in the FontParser component, with the identifier CVE-2025-43400. It is said to have resulted in maliciously crafted content causing unexpected app termination or corrupt process memory. The company addressed an out-of-bounds write issue with improved bounds checking.

Gadgets 360 can confirm that the iOS 26.0.1 update is currently available on iPhone. It has been released for iPhone 11 and later models.

Those with the aforementioned handsets can update their iPhone to the latest version by navigating to the Settings app. Then, tap on General > Software Update > Install Now.