Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Releases iOS 26.0.1 Update With Fixes for Bluetooth, Camera, and Cellular Issues on iPhone 17 and iPhone Air

Apple Releases iOS 26.0.1 Update With Fixes for Bluetooth, Camera, and Cellular Issues on iPhone 17 and iPhone Air

The update is available on iPhone 11 and later models, as per Apple.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 September 2025 09:33 IST
Apple Releases iOS 26.0.1 Update With Fixes for Bluetooth, Camera, and Cellular Issues on iPhone 17 and iPhone Air

Apple's latest iPhone 17 series comes with iOS 26 out-of-the-box

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The update fixes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth issues on iPhone 17 series
  • Blank icons after adding a custom tint are fixed in this update
  • A FontParser vulnerability CVE-2025-43400 has been patched
Advertisement

Apple on Monday rolled out the iOS 26.0.1 update for iPhone. It is not a major update yet, but it still carries fixes for several bugs and glitches discovered in the stable iOS 26 release. As per Apple, iOS 26.0.1 resolves Bluetooth and Wi-Fi disconnection issues on the iPhone 17 series and the iPhone Air. There are also fixes for bugs related to the cellular network, artefacts occurring in photos, blank icons after adding a custom tint, and VoiceOver disabling for some users.

iOS 26.0.1 Update for iPhone: What's New

Apple's release notes for the iOS 26.0.1 and iPadOS 26.0.1 update state that the Cupertino-based tech giant has fixed a bug that caused Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity issues on the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro models. Users also reported facing cellular connectivity issues after updating to iOS 26. This is also said to be rectified following the update.

As per the company, there is a fix for an issue that resulted in photos taken under certain lighting conditions having unexpected artefacts. In some cases, app icons appeared blank after adding a custom tint. Another instance involved the VoiceOver feature being disabled for some users after updating to iOS 26.

Apart from the aforementioned issues, iOS 26.0.1 also addresses a bug that caused the floating keyboard to change positions unexpectedly.

In addition to bug fixes, Apple has fixed a vulnerability in the FontParser component, with the identifier CVE-2025-43400. It is said to have resulted in maliciously crafted content causing unexpected app termination or corrupt process memory. The company addressed an out-of-bounds write issue with improved bounds checking.

Gadgets 360 can confirm that the iOS 26.0.1 update is currently available on iPhone. It has been released for iPhone 11 and later models.

Those with the aforementioned handsets can update their iPhone to the latest version by navigating to the Settings app. Then, tap on General > Software Update > Install Now.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 26, iOS 26 Update, IPhone, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
WhatsApp Announces Support for Sharing Live Photos, Meta AI-Powered Chat Themes, New Sticker Packs, and More

Related Stories

Apple Releases iOS 26.0.1 Update With Fixes for Bluetooth, Camera, and Cellular Issues on iPhone 17 and iPhone Air
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  2. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price, Details
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals Before It Ends on This Date
  4. Five Reasons Why Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is The Biggest Deal of 2025
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Feature This Chipset and Camera
  6. Moto X70 Air to Launch Soon as Rival to Galaxy S25 Edge, iPhone Air
  7. Apple Fixes Bluetooth, Cellular and Other Issues With Latest Update
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Goes on Sale in India With These Offers
  9. War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Mov
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE With Exynos 2400 Chip Goes on Sale in India: Offers, Specifications
  2. OpenAI Introduces Parental Controls for Minor ChatGPT Users, Lets Parents Link Accounts
  3. Crypto Market Cap Crosses $4 Trillion as Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally
  4. Google Brings 'Collaborate with Gemini' Tools to Google Drive on iOS, Android
  5. OnePlus 15 Gaming Review Detailing Hardware Performance Published Ahead of October Launch
  6. Silent Hill F Sells 1 Million Copies; Game Selling Faster Than Silent Hill 2 Remake, Says Konami
  7. Vivo V60e Confirmed to Launch in India With 200-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery
  8. ChatGPT Now Lets Users Shop Without Leaving the Chat Window With New Instant Checkout Feature
  9. Moto X70 Air Launch Timeline Confirmed; Could Rival iPhone Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With Slim Profile
  10. Apple Releases iOS 26.0.1 Update With Fixes for Bluetooth, Camera, and Cellular Issues on iPhone 17 and iPhone Air
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »