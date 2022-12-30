Technology News

Apple iPad Pro Models With 11.1-Inch and 13-Inch OLED Displays to Launch in 2024: Report

iPad Pro (2022) models sport 11-inch and 12.9-inch LCD displays.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2022 14:47 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

11-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at Rs. 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model in India

  • Larger iPad Pro models are reportedly in the works
  • They could feature slim bezels
  • New devices are expected to be released in the first quarter of 2024

Apple is eyeing to release iPad Pro models with 11.1-inch and 13-inch display sizes. The Cupertino-based tech major is yet to confirm the official launch date of these tablets, but a new report quoting DSCC analyst Ross Young states that new iPad Pro models with OLED displays will be unveiled during the first quarter of 2024. Apple launched two iPad Pro (2022) models with 11-inch and 12.9-inch LCD displays in October in India.

A report by MacRumors, quoting analyst Ross Young states that Apple's 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models will arrive in the market in the first quarter of 2024. Young had previously hinted at the release of iPad Pro units with 11- and 12.9-inch OLED displays in 2024. The upcoming models could come with slimmer bezels.

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro has a traditional LCD screen, while the 12.9-inch model sports a mini LED panel. If the prediction by Young turns out to be true, Apple could ensure feature parity between the two ‌iPad Pro‌ models.

Apple unveiled new iPad Pro units powered by the M2 SoC in October. The current lineup consists of an 11-inch model equipped with a Liquid Retina display with a 1688x2388 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz with ProMotion, and a larger 12.9-inch model with Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with a 2048x2732 pixel resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion. They come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage configurations

The 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at Rs. 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model in India. In contrast, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at Rs. 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi model.

iPad Pro, iPad Pro 2022, Apple
