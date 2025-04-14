Apple is said to be working on a major overhaul of iPadOS, the operating system (OS) which powers the iPad. According to claims by a seasoned journalist, the Cupertino-based technology giant's next iteration of iPadOS, iPadOS 19, could make the iPad operating system more like macOS. With several iPad models getting an upgrade to the latest M4 chipset, Apple is reportedly gearing up to focus on delivering more productivity and improving the multitasking capabilities of its tablets.

iPadOS 19 Overhaul

This information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, the journalist claims that revamping the iPadOS software will be one of the key agendas during the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, which kicks off on June 9.

With recent upgrades to iPad models, hardware capabilities of the tablets have left behind its software. So far, the iPad OS has been an extension of iOS, offering similar features adapted to a larger screen size. However, users have been asking for more — more features, more multitasking capabilities, and more productivity. And it seems like Apple will finally listen. As per Gurman, the iPhone maker is aiming to make the iPad operate more like a Mac.

With iPadOS 19, it is said to focus on improving productivity, multitasking and app window management. This report contradicts more context to past information by the same journalist who suggested that Apple's next-generation iPhone, iPad, and Mac OS versions would focus more on delivering visual changes than adding new features.

Previous claims by Gurman suggest that the company will minimise the visual differences across devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the Apple Vision Pro and deliver a more cohesive experience. Thus, its operating systems may come with user interface (UI) elements akin to visionOS, the OS powering the spatial headset. While official details remain scarce, one of the rumoured changes is glass effects throughout the UI.

As per the journalist, Apple aims to eliminate differences in system actions such as hamburger menus and menu buttons, the menu bar, and button for closing applications. Some applications are suggested to get reworked to aid a new generation of users in better understanding their devices.