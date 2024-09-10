Realme will launch the Realme P2 Pro in India on September 13. While we wait for the official reveal, the upcoming P series smartphone seems to have surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The Realme P2 Pro is shown to run on an octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The Realme P1 Pro successor is teased to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and 80W charging support. It will go on sale through Flipkart in the country.

Realme P2 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Key Specifications

A Realme handset appeared on the Geekbench website with the model number RMX3987. The listing, dated September 6, is believed to be that of the Realme P2 Pro. The listing indicates that the handset has scored 866 points in single-core testing and 2,811 points in multicore testing.

The listing also suggests that an octa-core chipset with the codename 'Parrot' will power the Realme P2 Pro. The chipset has four cores capped at 2.40GHz and four cores with a speed of 1.96GHz. The aforementioned codename and CPU speed indicate that the RMX3987 runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. As per the listing, the handset could get 11.14GB of RAM, this could get translated to 12GB on paper. It might ship with Android 14 as well.

The launch of Realme P2 Pro 5G will take place on September 13 at 12pm IST. It will be available for purchase on the e-commerce site alongside the official Realme India website.

Realme hasn't detailed the Realme P2 Pro's specification sheet yet, but it is confirmed to ship with a 120Hz curved AMOLED display and 80W charging support. It is teased to be available in a green colour option with dual rear cameras.

The rest of the specifications could be similar to the Realme P1 Pro. The latter came with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.