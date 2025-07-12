Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Tablets in India

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is currently live for Prime members in India. The sale, which started at midnight on July 12, will go on till July 14. For the duration of the sale, people can buy different electronics at a discounted price. The e-commerce platform is also offering various Android and Apple tablets to consumers with slashed price tags. If you're looking to upgrade your current device or buy one for the first time, this could be an opportune moment for you.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Deals on Electronics

The US-based e-commerce giant is offering tables, TWS, laptops, smartphones, refrigerators, washing machines, and many more electronics with price cuts. Additionally, the company is also offering exchange offers and bank benefits on certain debit and credit cards on a range of products. Customers can buy tablets with discounts of up to 55 percent, and apply further discounts if they make the purchase with ICICI Bank or SBI Bank credit cards. Moreover, they can also opt for no-cost EMI options for their new electronic devices.

It is important to note that previously Prime Day sales were only a one-day event. But this time, the company is hosting its longest sale event as the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will for a duration of 3 days from midnight July 12 to 14.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Budget Tablets

We have listed the best deals on the budget tablets that are available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 for Prime members.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Tablets for Power Users

Here is a list of the best deals on mid-range or high-end tablets that Prime members can grab during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

