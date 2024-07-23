Technology News
Samsung’s Future AI Smartphones to Be ‘Radically Different’ From Existing Phones: Report

TM Roh, Samsung’s mobile division head, reportedly said the “lion’s share” of company’s R&D will go towards AI smartphones.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2024 14:05 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung introduced Galaxy AI earlier this year with the Galaxy S24 series

  • TM Roh reportedly did not specify what these smartphones may look like
  • Samsung recently released an S Pen-based AI feature with Galaxy Z Fold 6
  • Galaxy AI also got multiple new additions with Samsung’s foldable phones
Samsung is reportedly working on new artificial intelligence (AI) smartphones that could be “radically different” from the company's existing smartphones. This development was shared by Samsung's head of mobile division in an interaction with a publication. The report also added that Samsung is heavily investing in the research and development of these new AI smartphones. However, it is not clear whether these will be launched as a different smartphone lineup or if they will replace the current flagship phones by the company.

Samsung Reportedly Working on New AI Smartphones

Speaking with the Australian Financial Review, TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics said that the South Korean tech giant is now focused on making new AI smartphones which “may turn out to be radically different from Samsung's existing phones.” He did not specify what would be different about these phones.

Roh also highlighted that the “lion's share” of Samsung MX's research and development efforts were also being concentrated towards developing these new devices, as per the report. Despite hinting at major changes with these new AI-powered smartphones, he did not explain what these changes could mean. These could mean new form factors, larger or smaller displays, new sensors, or the inclusion of dedicated neural processing units (NPUs).

Notably, the tech giant introduced the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 globally, earlier this month. Apart from iterative upgrades to the hardware and a new hinge mechanism, the smartphones also brought new AI features under the Galaxy AI umbrella.

Some of the interesting features include Sketch to Image for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 which uses the S Pen. Users can draw a rough sketch which can be turned into realistic art with AI. Note Assist which can record audio as well as transcribe and summarise them was also added to both devices.

The clamshell-styled Galaxy Z Flip 6 is getting a new ProVisual Engine for its cameras which is powered by AI. It can detect objects, analyse lighting conditions, and isolate facial features to enhance the images. The AI can optimise images and improve the quality of the objects even at a 10x zoom range.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Smartphones
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Microsoft Reportedly Exploring Cloud-Only, Family Plan and Ad-Supported Xbox Game Pass Tiers

