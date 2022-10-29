Technology News
BSNL Diwali Offer 2022 Introduces New Tariff Plans With Unlimited Talktime, Up to 1 Year Validity

BSNL prepaid users can get access to the tariff plans on the official website of BSNL or on the company’s Selfcare mobile app.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 29 October 2022 14:21 IST
BSNL Diwali Offer 2022 Introduces New Tariff Plans With Unlimited Talktime, Up to 1 Year Validity

BSNL’s Dhamakedaar Diwali offer of Rs. 1198 is perfect for prepaid users looking for long-term validity

Highlights
  • Rs. 1198 recharge plan provides a validity of 365 days or an year
  • BSNL has also announced two entertainment and gaming voucher
  • BSNL Dhamakedaar Diwali Offer of Rs. 439 provides unlimited calling

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched new tariff offers for its prepaid users this Diwali. The new plans, applicable to all prepaid users across the country, come with different benefits. BSNL's Diwali Offer 2022 has introduced two tariff plans worth Rs. 1198 and Rs. 439. While the Rs. 1198 plan brings with it a one-year validity, Rs. 439 plan will be valid for a period of three months with unlimited voice calls. Along with these, the telecom company has also announced two entertainment and gaming voucher worth Rs. 269 and Rs. 769 for a valid period of 30 days and 90 days, respectively.

BSNL Diwali Offer 2022 Rs. 1198 Tariff Plan

BSNL's Dhamakedaar Diwali offer of Rs. 1198 is perfect for prepaid users looking for long-term plan with basic benefits. With the recharge, users will get a validity of 365 days or an year. Along with this, the plan is also offering 3GB of data, 300 minutes of calling, and 30 SMS, which will be renewed every month. These benefits will expire at the end of one month and will not be carried forward to the next month's benefits.

Celebrate #DhamakedaarDiwali with #BSNL festive offers!
3GB data, 300 minutes calling and 30 SMS per month for 12 months.#FestiveOffer #PV1198 #DiwaliSpecial pic.twitter.com/SFO1baxfp0

— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) October 22, 2022

BSNL Diwali Offer 2022 Rs. 439 Tariff Plan

Another prepaid tariff plan offered by the company comes at a price of Rs. 439 and will be valid for 90 days or 3 months. This BSNL Dhamakedaar Diwali offer provides users unlimited voice calling along with 300 SMS for the entire period of the tariff plan. This offer is the best choice for consumers seeking consume voice calling benefits. However, there is no data offer included with this plan.

Celebrate #DhamakedaarDiwali with #BSNL festive offers!
Unlimited Voice and 300 SMS for 90 days. #Diwali #STV439 #DiwaliSpecial #DiwaliOffer pic.twitter.com/S7wVXIBVdN

— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) October 22, 2022

BSNL Festive Entertainment and Gaming Voucher of Rs. 269, Rs. 769

In addition to the above offers that come along voice call and validity benefits, BSNL has also launched two Festival Dhamaka offers this Diwali with Entertainment and Gaming Voucher.

With a Rs. 269 recharge voucher valid for 30 days, users get unlimited calls, 2GB data per day, 100 daily SMS, BSNL tunes with unlimited changing options, challenges arena games with prices upto Rs. 2 lakh, and other entertainment benefits.

Unlimited festive fun with unlimited entertainment & gaming voucher. Recharge with #STV269 for an unlimited experience.
Validity-30 days & Data-2GB/Day pic.twitter.com/kj8DknKfvG

— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) October 26, 2022

Another entertainment and gaming voucher worth Rs. 769 comes with the same offers as the Rs. 269 plan. However, the validity period for this offer is 90 days or 3 months.

Unlimited festive fun with unlimited entertainment & gaming voucher. Recharge with #STV769 for an unlimited experience.
Validity-90 days & Data-2GB/Day pic.twitter.com/dut8Um1qVK

— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) October 26, 2022

Users can get access to all the above-mentioned plans on the official website of BSNL or download the company's Selfcare mobile app to recharge their SIM Cards with the new offers.

