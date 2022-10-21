Technology News
  Reliance Jio to Launch 5G Services in Rajasthan on October 22 From Nathdwara Temple

Reliance Jio to Launch 5G Services in Rajasthan on October 22 From Nathdwara Temple

Reliance Jio started beta trials of 5G services starting Dussehra in the national capital along with three other cities — Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi.

By Agencies |  Updated: 21 October 2022 22:45 IST
Reliance Jio to Launch 5G Services in Rajasthan on October 22 From Nathdwara Temple

Reliance Chairman visited the temple before the launch of 4G services

Highlights
  • The commercial launch of Reliance Jio 5G will take place later
  • Mukesh Ambani visited the temple last month, promised to launch services
  • Jio is branded stand-alone 5G technology as 'True 5G'.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited will announce the launch of 5G services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajsamand on Saturday, a company official said.

Company chairman Akash Ambani will dedicate the services to Srinathji — the deity of the Ambani family.

The commercial launch will take place later. "The launch of 5G services will transform the lives of people in Rajasthan. It will make them technology savvy at par with global citizens," the official added.

"We welcome the launch of 5G services. It's 5G for Sriji," said Vishal Baba, mahant of the Nathdwara temple.

Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani had visited the temple last month and promised to launch the services in the state from the temple. In 2015 too, Mukesh Ambani had paid a visit to Shrinathji temple before the launch of 4G services.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio started beta trials of 5G services in the national capital along with three other cities — Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi — with users getting download speed of over 1Gbps.

According to the company, gradually people will start getting 5G signals in the entire city in a phased manner.

Jio is branded stand-alone 5G technology as 'True 5G'.

According to an official statement released by Reliance Jio on October 4, Jio True 5G welcome offer was launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi for Jio users, by invitation.

In other news, the telecom company on Friday posted a 28 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs. 4,518 crore, as subscriber additions and ARPU boosted realisations.

Its net profit stood at Rs. 3,528 crore in the same period previous fiscal, the telco said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations of Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) increased 20.2 percent to Rs. 22,521 crore for the just-ended quarter from Rs. 18,735 crore in the year-ago period.

 

Comments

Reliance Jio Net Profit Rises to Rs. 4,518 Crore in September Quarter Amid Deployment of 5G Services
Google Antitrust Penalty Amount 'Provisional'; CCI Awaits Requisite Financial Details

Reliance Jio to Launch 5G Services in Rajasthan on October 22 From Nathdwara Temple
