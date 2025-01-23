Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Reliance Jio Launches Voice Only Plans in India; Tipster Claims Data Plans Will Get More Expensive

Reliance Jio Launches Voice-Only Plans in India; Tipster Claims Data Plans Will Get More Expensive

Reliance Jio's new value packs offer only voice and SMS services.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 January 2025 13:23 IST
Reliance Jio Launches Voice-Only Plans in India; Tipster Claims Data Plans Will Get More Expensive

Photo Credit: Reuters

The new value plans are not bundled with data packs

Highlights
  • Jio is extending two new value packs at Rs. 458 and Rs. 1,958
  • The plans offer subscriptions for JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud
  • These subscriptions come at no additional cost
Advertisement

Reliance Jio has introduced new voice-only plans for prepaid subscribers in India. These will offer only voice and SMS services and will not include any data allowance. This move follows a mandate by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for all telecom operators in the country to offer standalone special tariff vouchers (STVs) for voice calls and SMS. Additionally, a tipster claims that the telecom service provider will soon revise some of its older value packs with bundled data plans and introduce new options.

Reliance Jio's Voice-Only Plans Include Free SMS

Subscribers can now access two new value packs in India. The Rs. 458 plan comes with a validity of 84 days, and offers unlimited voice call services and 1,000 free SMS. On the other hand, the Rs. 1,958 plan offers 3,600 free SMS alongside unlimited voice calls and has a validity of 365 days.

Although the plans do not offer a data allowance, they include subscriptions for JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud. These subscriptions come at no additional cost and are valid for the period of the plan's validity.

reliance jio voice plan jio

Reliance Jio's new voice-only plans
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Jio

 

Jio's rival Bharti Airtel also introduced new value plans for only voice calls and SMS services in the country following the TRAI's mandate.

Jio Tipped to Revise Older Data Plans Soon

According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) an older Rs. 479 plan which included 6GB of free data will likely be introduced with an increased price of Rs. 539. Another older plan worth Rs. 1,899 which allowed users access to 24GB of free data, could be revised with a price of Rs. 2,249. These prices are no longer listed on the company's website.

Yadav also claims that the company might re-introduce the Rs. 479 and Rs. 1,999 plans with only calls and SMS services. However, with the introduction of the Rs. 458 and Rs. 1,958 plans, the launch of these new variants seems unlikely. Readers are advised to take these claims with a grain of salt, as the telecom operator has yet to make any changes to these plans on its website or via the MyJio app.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Reliance, Jio, Value Plans
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung Confirms Development of ‘Multi-Fold’ Galaxy Smartphone
Bitcoin Price Remains Steady at $102,000 for Third Consecutive Day Amid Ongoing Crypto Market Volatility

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Launches Voice-Only Plans in India; Tipster Claims Data Plans Will Get More Expensive
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: See Price
  2. Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
  3. Samsung Brings Back Familiar Branding With the New Galaxy S25 Edge
  4. Reliance Jio Launches New Value Packs in India; May Revise Older Plans Soon
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched
  6. UI OTT Release Reportedly Revealed
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Battery, Charging Details Surface Online
  8. Nothing Phone 3 May Launch Soon; Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Appears on BIS
  9. Samsung Teases Development of 'Multi-Fold' Smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked
  10. Apple Is Taking Away Your Choice to Enable AI Features in iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Motors Looks to Local Battery Play as EV Competition Rises
  2. Samsung Galaxy AI New Features Announced: Now Brief, Drawing Assist and More
  3. Microsoft's LinkedIn Sued for Disclosing Customer Information to Train AI Models
  4. Bitcoin Price Remains Steady at $102,000 for Third Consecutive Day Amid Ongoing Crypto Market Volatility
  5. NHRC Faults Probe of Foxconn Hiring, Orders New Inquiry
  6. Reliance Jio Launches Voice-Only Plans in India; Tipster Claims Data Plans Will Get More Expensive
  7. Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung Confirms Development of ‘Multi-Fold’ Galaxy Smartphone
  8. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, Galaxy F06 5G and Galaxy M06 5G Models Listed on Bluetooth SIG Website
  9. Samsung Teases XR Headset With Multimodal AI Capabilities, Smart Glasses at Galaxy Unpacked 2025
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With Dual Rear Cameras Teased at Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »