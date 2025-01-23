Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Price Remains Steady at $102,000 for Third Consecutive Day Amid Ongoing Crypto Market Volatility

On Thursday, the price of Bitcoin on global exchanges was $102,782 (roughly Rs. 88.8 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 January 2025 13:07 IST
Bitcoin Price Remains Steady at $102,000 for Third Consecutive Day Amid Ongoing Crypto Market Volatility

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The present valuation of the crypto sector stands at $3.55 trillion

Highlights
  • Prices of Polygon, Ardor were up on Thursday
  • Altcoins like Cartesi and Elrond dropped in value
  • Iota was not negatively impacted by the market turmoil
Advertisement

The global crypto market is experiencing some volatility that has caused the price of many altcoins to fluctuate over the past couple of days. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin's value dropped by 2.76 percent on global exchanges, while the price of the digital asset remained stable around $102,000 (roughly Rs. 88.2 lakh) for the third consecutive day. According to CoinMarketCap, BTC is presently trading at $102,782 (roughly Rs. 88.8 lakh) on international exchanges. On Indian platforms, meanwhile, BTC incurred a loss of around three percent. The asset is trading at $103,020 (roughly Rs. 89 lakh) on national exchanges like BuyUcoin.

“After rallying to a new all-time high (ATH), Bitcoin is likely to be trading range-bound between $100,000 (roughly Rs. 86.4 lakh) and $109,000 (roughly Rs. 94.2 lakh) until the month end with investors looking towards the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting outcome for direction. At present, BTC's major support stands at $101,300 (roughly Rs. 87.6 lakh) with the next resistance at $106,700 (roughly Rs. 92.2 lakh),” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

Ether's price also fell by 3.07 percent over the last day, and the asset was trading at $3,232 (roughly Rs. 2.79 lakh) on international exchanges. On national exchanges, ETH clocked a loss of around 3.90 percent to trade at $3,501 (roughly Rs. 3.02 lakh).

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed most cryptocurrencies were down on Thursday, alongside BTC and ETH.

These include Dogecoin, Cardano, Avalanche, and Chainlink saw losses alongside Tether, Binance Coin.

Other digital assets that saw their values drop on Thursday included Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash, Near Protocol, and Cronos.

“The dip comes amid the absence of any Bitcoin-related statements from former US President Donald Trump. Altcoins are feeling the heat, with markets bleeding alongside Bitcoin's pullback,” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets 360, explaining the market slowdown.

The overall crypto market cap dropped by 2.57 percent over the last 24 hours. The present valuation of the crypto sector stands at $3.55 trillion (roughly Rs. 3,06,70,402 crore), as per CoinMarketCap data.

Tron, Monero, Polygon, Iota, Ardor, and Braintrust were some altcoins that were not negatively impacted by the ongoing crypto market volatility.

“We're in an evolving phase of crypto adoption, where large caps like Bitcoin are holding steady. The path ahead will require a balance of risk and innovation for long-term sustainability,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets 360.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, Galaxy F06 5G and Galaxy M06 5G Models Listed on Bluetooth SIG Website

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Remains Steady at $102,000 for Third Consecutive Day Amid Ongoing Crypto Market Volatility
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: See Price
  2. Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
  3. Samsung Brings Back Familiar Branding With the New Galaxy S25 Edge
  4. Reliance Jio Launches New Value Packs in India; May Revise Older Plans Soon
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched
  6. UI OTT Release Reportedly Revealed
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Battery, Charging Details Surface Online
  8. Nothing Phone 3 May Launch Soon; Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Appears on BIS
  9. Samsung Teases Development of 'Multi-Fold' Smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked
  10. Apple Is Taking Away Your Choice to Enable AI Features in iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Motors Looks to Local Battery Play as EV Competition Rises
  2. Samsung Galaxy AI New Features Announced: Now Brief, Drawing Assist and More
  3. Microsoft's LinkedIn Sued for Disclosing Customer Information to Train AI Models
  4. Bitcoin Price Remains Steady at $102,000 for Third Consecutive Day Amid Ongoing Crypto Market Volatility
  5. NHRC Faults Probe of Foxconn Hiring, Orders New Inquiry
  6. Reliance Jio Launches Voice-Only Plans in India; Tipster Claims Data Plans Will Get More Expensive
  7. Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung Confirms Development of ‘Multi-Fold’ Galaxy Smartphone
  8. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, Galaxy F06 5G and Galaxy M06 5G Models Listed on Bluetooth SIG Website
  9. Samsung Teases XR Headset With Multimodal AI Capabilities, Smart Glasses at Galaxy Unpacked 2025
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With Dual Rear Cameras Teased at Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »