Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, which opened for Prime members on September 22, is underway across India for all users, bringing a wide array of products at exciting price cuts, along with exchange offers and additional benefits. In our previous coverage, we highlighted deals on gadgets like laptops, smartphones, tablets, and larger electronics such as smart TVs. For anyone aiming to upgrade their audio setup, this is a prime opportunity. Here's a handpicked list of the best portable speaker offers from top brands.

Beyond these marked-down prices, SBI debit and credit cardholders can claim an additional 10 percent instant discount. Buyers can also make use of EMI options, coupons, and exchange deals to lower costs even further. These can be used to further lower the prices listed below.

While our earlier stories focused on smartphones, laptops, tablets, TWS earphones, and home appliances, including refrigerators, air conditioners, and smart TVs, this roundup brings together the most compelling portable speaker deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

As part of the ongoing Amazon sale, the Sony ULT Field 1 is offered at Rs. 7,990, marked down from Rs. 16,990. The JBL Flip 6 is now available for Rs. 6,981, down from Rs. 13,999, and the JBL Clip 5 can be purchased for Rs. 3,989, reduced from Rs. 6,499.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Speaker Deals

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.