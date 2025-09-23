Technology News
  Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Speakers From Sony, JBL, Boat and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Speakers From Sony, JBL, Boat and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started in India for Prime members on September 22 and is now open for all shoppers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 September 2025 15:31 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Speakers From Sony, JBL, Boat and More

Photo Credit: Sony

Amazon Sale 2025: Sony ULT Field 1 can be bought at Rs. 7,990

Highlights
  • JBL Flip 6 is now available for Rs. 6,981, down from Rs. 13,999
  • SBI debit and credit card users can enjoy 10 percent instant discount
  • Buyers can also make use of EMI options, coupons, and exchange deals
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, which opened for Prime members on September 22, is underway across India for all users, bringing a wide array of products at exciting price cuts, along with exchange offers and additional benefits. In our previous coverage, we highlighted deals on gadgets like laptops, smartphones, tablets, and larger electronics such as smart TVs. For anyone aiming to upgrade their audio setup, this is a prime opportunity. Here's a handpicked list of the best portable speaker offers from top brands.

Beyond these marked-down prices, SBI debit and credit cardholders can claim an additional 10 percent instant discount. Buyers can also make use of EMI options, coupons, and exchange deals to lower costs even further. These can be used to further lower the prices listed below.

While our earlier stories focused on smartphones, laptops, tablets, TWS earphones, and home appliances, including refrigerators, air conditioners, and smart TVs, this roundup brings together the most compelling portable speaker deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

As part of the ongoing Amazon sale, the Sony ULT Field 1 is offered at Rs. 7,990, marked down from Rs. 16,990. The JBL Flip 6 is now available for Rs. 6,981, down from Rs. 13,999, and the JBL Clip 5 can be purchased for Rs. 3,989, reduced from Rs. 6,499.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Speaker Deals

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Sony ULT Field 1 Rs. 16,990 Rs. 7,990 Buy Now
JBL Flip 6 Rs. 13,999 Rs. 6,981 Buy Now
JBL Clip 5 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 3,989 Buy Now
JBL Go 4 Rs. 5,499 Rs. 3,499 Buy Now
JBL Go 3 Eco Rs. 4,499 Rs. 2,298 Buy Now
Boat Stone 352 Pro Rs. 4,990 Rs. 1,399 Buy Now
Artis SoundMax 400 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 999 Buy Now
Amazon Basics B10 10W Rs. 2,499 Rs. 759 Buy Now
Zebronics Astra 35 Rs. 1,899 Rs. 699 Buy Now
PTron Fusion Hook V2 Rs. 1,499 Rs. 429 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Speakers From Sony, JBL, Boat and More
