Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio Features
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bluetooth Speakers From Sony, JBL, boAt, and More

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bluetooth Speakers From Sony, JBL, boAt, and More

Amazon provides no-cost EMI offers for those who do not wish to pay the full price of the product up front.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 August 2025 12:31 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bluetooth Speakers From Sony, JBL, boAt, and More

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony ULT Field 1 price in India at Rs. 16,990, but can be purchase for lower during the Amazon sale.

Highlights
  • Bluetooth speakers from Sony, JBL, and Bose are discounted on Amazon
  • Customers can avail of 10 percent instant discount with SBI Cards
  • Sony ULT Field 1 is available at an effective sale price of Rs. 7,641
Advertisement

Contemplating a new speaker purchase? The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 offers an opportunity to avail of hefty discounts on a wide range of products. It is an Independence Day-themed sale event which kicked off on July 31 in India and offers products at considerably lower rates than their market prices. You can find lucrative deals on products across categories such as smartphones, wearables, speakers, tablets, laptops, home appliances, and other electronics. In recent days, we have compiled lists of the best deals you can find on soundbars and home theatre systems during the Amazon sale. But if a Bluetooth speaker is what's on your wishlist, then there are discounts of up to 50 percent on offerings from brands like Bose, JBL, Marshall, and Sony.

Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers

Shoppers can also avail of other offers in addition to price cuts during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. The e-commerce giant provides a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 5,250 on SBI Credit Card EMI and full swipe transactions. Further, there are exchange offers that can you avail to lower the effective sale price of the Bluetooth speaker you're purchasing. If you do not wish to pay the full price of the product up front, then Amazon provides no-cost EMI offers too.

One of the most promising offers that you can avail of is on the Sony ULT Field 1. The speaker is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 16,990, but can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 7,641. Notably, the Bluetooth speaker was also awarded the mantle of the Best Speaker Under Rs. 10,000 at the NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards 2025. That said, let's take a look at the top deals that you can get on Bluetooth speakers during the Amazon sale.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Marshall Emberton II Rs.19,999 Rs.11,913 Buy Here
JBL Flip 6 Rs.13,999 Rs.7,199 Buy Here
boAt Stone 352 Pro Rs.4,990 Rs.1,399 Buy Here
Bose Soundlink Revolve+ II Rs.29,400 Rs.20,749 Buy Here
Sony Ult Field 1 Rs.16,990 Rs.7,641 Buy Here
Sonos Era 100 Rs.22,999 Rs.18,991 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Sale Offers, Great Freedom Sale, Amazon India, Amazon, Bluetooth speaker, Sony, JBL, Sonos, Marshall
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo Y400 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
Nintendo Hikes Price of Original Switch in the US, Switch 2 Price Remains Unchanged

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bluetooth Speakers From Sony, JBL, boAt, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Check Price
  2. iPhone 17 Pro Could Feature an L-Shaped Battery That Looks Like This
  3. Top Bluetooth Speaker Deals During Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bluetooth Speakers
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Developing a ChatGPT-Style Answer Engine
  2. Nintendo Hikes Price of Original Switch in the US, Switch 2 Price Remains Unchanged
  3. Vivo Y400 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
  4. iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Feature L-Shaped Steel-Enclosed Battery With Different Designs for China, US Markets
  5. China Launches PRSS-01 to Elevate Pakistan’s Space and Disaster Response
  6. Mysterious Planet Nine May Still Lurk in the Outer Solar System
  7. SpaceX, NASA Delay Crew-11 Launch Due to Thick Clouds over Kennedy Space Center
  8. Arabia Kadali OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Web Series Online?
  9. Perfect Match Season 3 Now Streaming On Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Dating Reality Show
  10. Sattamum Needhiyum Streaming Now on Zee5: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »