Sony ULT Field 1 price in India at Rs. 16,990, but can be purchase for lower during the Amazon sale.
Contemplating a new speaker purchase? The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 offers an opportunity to avail of hefty discounts on a wide range of products. It is an Independence Day-themed sale event which kicked off on July 31 in India and offers products at considerably lower rates than their market prices. You can find lucrative deals on products across categories such as smartphones, wearables, speakers, tablets, laptops, home appliances, and other electronics. In recent days, we have compiled lists of the best deals you can find on soundbars and home theatre systems during the Amazon sale. But if a Bluetooth speaker is what's on your wishlist, then there are discounts of up to 50 percent on offerings from brands like Bose, JBL, Marshall, and Sony.
Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers
Shoppers can also avail of other offers in addition to price cuts during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. The e-commerce giant provides a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 5,250 on SBI Credit Card EMI and full swipe transactions. Further, there are exchange offers that can you avail to lower the effective sale price of the Bluetooth speaker you're purchasing. If you do not wish to pay the full price of the product up front, then Amazon provides no-cost EMI offers too.
One of the most promising offers that you can avail of is on the Sony ULT Field 1. The speaker is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 16,990, but can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 7,641. Notably, the Bluetooth speaker was also awarded the mantle of the Best Speaker Under Rs. 10,000 at the NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards 2025. That said, let's take a look at the top deals that you can get on Bluetooth speakers during the Amazon sale.
