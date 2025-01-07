Amazfit Active 2 was unveiled on Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show (2025) in Los Angeles. The smartwatch comes with a 1.32-inch circular display in a 44mm stainless steel case, more than 160 preset workout modes and BioTracker 6.0 PPG biosensor, which is said to offer precise heart rate and sleep cycle tracking. It is compatible with the Zepp App which is said to provide comprehensive health and fitness tracking data and insights. The Amazfit Active 2 is claimed to offer up to 10 days of usage on a single charge.

Amazfit Active 2 Price, Availability

Amazfit Active 2 price in the US starts at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,600) for the version with a silicone strap, while the variant with a genuine leather strap is marked at $129.99 (roughly Rs. 11,100). The smartwatch is currently available for pre-order in the US via the official website and is said to start shipping in mid-January.

The company confirmed that the smart wearable will be available for purchase in select global markets outside the US in February.

Amazfit Active 2 Specifications, Features

The Amazfit Active 2 sports a 1.32-inch circular AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and a 353ppi pixel density. The premium version has sapphire glass, while the standard model has 2.5D tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating.

Amazfit Active 2 is equipped with a BioTracker 6.0 PPG biosensor, which is said to help with more precise heart rate and sleep cycle monitoring. Alongside heart rate, the smartwatch tracks blood-oxygen saturation, stress level, and skin temperature 24 hours and readiness scores and insights. It can offer several health reminders including abnormally high and low heart rates, low blood oxygen and high stress levels. It is also said to prompt users to perform stress-reducing breathing exercises and tracks menstrual cycles as well.

The Amazfit Active 2 comes with 164 preset workout modes including HYROX Race and smart Strength Training modes. The wearable is compatible with Zepp Coach, Zepp App, and third-party apps like Strava, Adidas Running, Google Fit, Apple Health and more. The watch has a 5 ATM rating for water resistance. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, BLE, five satellite positioning systems and circularly polarised antenna technology.

Amazfit packs a 270mAh battery in the Active 2 smartwatch which is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life with typical usage and up to five days with heavy usage. It can last for up to 21 hours with continuous GPS usage. Without the strap, the standard version weighs 29.5g, while the premium variant weighs 31.65g.