Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Announced With Early Access for Prime Members, SBI Card Benefits

SBI card holders will get an instant 10 percent discount during the sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 September 2024 14:17 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale will offer discounts on mobiles, electronics and more

Highlights
  • Customers with Amazon Prime membership will get early access
  • There will also be additional cashback offers
  • There will be Amazon Pay-based payment offers and coupon discounts
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has been announced by the online e-commerce platform ahead of the upcoming festival season. While the exact dates are yet to be revealed, Amazon is teasing some early deals and discounts on its website. Buyers will be able to take advantage of up to 45 percent discount on laptops, and up to 75 percent off on electronics and accessories. Additionally, there are benefits for Prime members and SBI card users.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Announced

Amazon has created a dedicated microsite indicating discounts on various product categories such as electronics, home appliances, mobiles, and gaming devices, in addition to other lifestyle products. Devices from global brands such as Apple, Samsung, Dell, Amazfit, Sony, and Xiaomi are slated to receive substantial price cuts. Additionally, discounts will also be offered on products from Indian brands like Boat.

The Amazon sale might also offer lower prices on its range of products like Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle devices during the sale.

SBI credit and debit card holders will be able to enjoy 10 percent instant discount on products, courtesy of the e-commerce giant's partnership with the public sector bank. They will be able to take advantage of deals which offer up to 60 percent on tablets, up to 40 percent on mobiles and accessories, up to 70 percent off on headphones, up to 60 percent off on smart TVs and projectors, up to 70 percent off on gaming consoles and other items, and more.

In addition to electronics, Amazon has announced that customers will also be able to get discounts on travel bookings, including flight tickets, train and bus fares, and hotel bookings.

Customers with an Amazon Prime membership will get early access to the Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. There will also be additional cashback offers and extended no-cost EMI options. Furthermore, Amazon Pay and Pay Later-based payment offers and coupon discounts are also expected to be live during the sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Great Indian Sale, Sale Offers, Amazon sale
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Introduces App Store 'Win-Back Offers' Allowing Developers to Prompt Customers to Re-Subscribe
