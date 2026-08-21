Apple has shared the story of a triathlon runner who says his Apple Watch helped uncover a previously unknown heart condition. Connor noticed an unusually high heart rate while training and used the device's ECG feature to check it. The reading indicated signs of atrial fibrillation, prompting him to seek medical attention. Further tests revealed an underlying congenital heart condition that required open-heart surgery. The company has highlighted Connor's experience in a new video published on its YouTube channel.

Apple Shares Story of Runner Whose Apple Watch Detected Heart Problem

Apple's ad claims Connor was training for a triathlon when he began noticing his fitness was worsening despite continuing to exercise. His heart rate climbed to about 219 beats per minute during one event. He checked the reading using the ECG app on his Apple Watch, which showed signs of atrial fibrillation.

The alert prompted Connor to visit a doctor, where further tests found a congenital heart condition that he was previously unaware of. He later underwent open-heart surgery to address the condition. Apple says Connor has since recovered and compared his improved health to having a new heart.

The video is the latest addition to Apple's series of personal Apple Watch stories, which covers health and safety features through user accounts. An earlier instalment featured Phil, whose Apple Watch detected a bicycle accident that left him with a broken collarbone and contacted emergency services for help.

The ECG app is available on the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer models, as well as all Apple Watch Ultra models. Notably, Apple Watch SE models do not support the feature.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has used its YouTube channel to publish these user-focused stories, with the videos taking a more personal approach than its larger advertising campaigns. The clips centre on the users' experiences while showing how the relevant Apple Watch features were used.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has also previously discussed receiving stories from users who believe the Apple Watch helped them during medical emergencies. He said such accounts now reach him regularly, and he recalled that the first message had a particularly strong impact on him.