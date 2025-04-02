Technology News
Garmin Vivoactive 6 With Smart Wake Alarm, Up to 11 Days Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

Garmin Vivoactive 6 has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2025 18:14 IST
Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin Vivoactive 6 is offered in Lunar Gold, Metallic Jasper Green, Metallic Pink Dawn and Slate shades

Highlights
  • Garmin Vivoactive 6 sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen
  • The smartwatch supports contactless payment via Garmin Pay
  • The Garmin Vivoactive 6 has 5 ATM water resistance rating
Garmin Vivoactive 6 was launched in the US on Tuesday. The smartwatch comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 11 days on a single charge. It is equipped with a smart wake alarm feature alongside health and wellness monitoring tools including Body Battery, Sleep Coach, Stress Tracking and HRV status. The smart wearable is compatible with the Garmin Connect app and it supports contactless payment with Garmin Pay.

Garmin Vivoactive 6 Price, Colour Options

Garmin Vivoactive 6 price in the US is set at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,700) and will be available for purchase via the official website. It will go on sale starting April 4. It comes in four finishes — Lunar Gold with Bone Band, Metallic Jasper Green with Jasper Green Band, Metallic Pink Dawn with Pink Dawn Band, and Slate with Black Band.

Garmin Vivoactive 6 Features, Specifications

The Garmin Vivoactive 6 sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 390x390 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and Always-On Display support. It comes with more than 80 preloaded sports modes and Garmin Coach support. It is compatible with the Garmin Connect app on iOS and Android smartphones.

Garmin says that the Vivoactive 6 has a smart wake alarm tool, which detects "lighter sleep stages during a pre-selected window of time" and wakes users gently with a light vibration. It then offers a report which includes the previous night's sleep overview, recovery insights, Body Battery, daily calendar and more.

The Body Battery feature in the Garmin Vivoactive 6 allows users to view energy levels "throughout the day to find the best times for activity and rest." It also offers insights into how sleep, naps, daily activities and stress impact energy levels. The smartwatch is equipped with other health and wellness monitoring tools like Sleep Coach, Meditation and mindful breathing, stress tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, Pulse Ox, and HRV status. The Pulse Ox (oximeter) helps track blood oxygen levels and the HRV status helps monitor heart rate variability.

Garmin Pay support on the Garmin Vivoactive 6 allows users to make contactless payments. Users can download songs and playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer subscribed profiles on the watch for a phone-free listening experience. The watch also lets users download watch faces and more from the Connect IQ Store.

The Garmin Vivoactive 6 is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 11 days. The watch is said to last for up to five days on a single charge if the Always-On Display feature is on. It has a 5 ATM water resistance rating. Without the strap, it measures 42.2 x 42.2 x 10mm in size and weighs 23g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
