Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Refrigerators

During the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, Samsung’s 550L French Door refrigerator can be purchased for Rs. 62,990.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 January 2026 11:34 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon Great Republic Day sale also offers a one-time bonus discount on using SBI credit card

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Republic Day sale began on Friday
  • Non-prime members will get an SBI bank discount of 10 percent
  • Prime members will get up to 12.5 percent of bank discount
Amazon Great Republic Day sale, which went live on Friday, has entered its third day. The sale presents an opportunity for shoppers to get big discounts on products ranging from smartphones, laptops, tablets, speakers, earphones, to smart TVs, and more. And, if you're looking for home appliances, such as a new refrigerator, the e-commerce giant has you covered there as well. Refrigerators from multiple global brands, such as Samsung, LG, Haier, Godrej, and Bosch, are currently listed with lucrative offers.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals and Offers

While all shoppers will get the platform-based price cuts on a wide selection of products, the bank offers are different for those on the free tier and the Prime subscribers. When using an SBI credit card to make a transaction, non-Prime members will be able to get up to a 10 percent instant discount, whereas paying subscribers can save up to 12.5 percent on their total cart value. This can be availed a total of eight times during the offer period.

On top of that, shoppers will also get a one-time bonus bank discount based on the amount they're spending. This discount ranges from Rs. 500 off for spending more than Rs. 24,990 to a discount of Rs. 1,000 on a single order of Rs. 99,990 or more. Apart from this, individuals can also opt for no-cost EMI on eligible products, in case they want to spread out the expenses over a few months.

Here, we have curated a list of the best deals on refrigerators that you can find right now during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. If you're also looking for gaming laptops, you can check the biggest discounts here. Alternatively, you can find the top offers on smartwatches under Rs. 10,000 here.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Refrigerators

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung French Door (550L) Rs. 87,990 Rs. 62,990 Buy Here
LG Side by Side Door (655L) Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 72,990 Buy Here
Haier Side by Side Door (596L) Rs. 1,21,890 Rs. 64,990 Buy Here
Godrej Side by Side Door (600L) Rs. 1,18,490 Rs. 69,990 Buy Here
Bosch Triple Door (303L) Rs. 58,290 Rs. 33,990 Buy Here
Samsung Double Door (396L) Rs. 67,990 Rs. 46,490 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon sale, Amazon, Refrigerators, Samsung, LG, Haier, Godrej, Bosch
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
