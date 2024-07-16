Technology News

OnePlus Watch 2R With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, IP68 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Watch 2R is claimed to offer up to 100 hours of battery life on Smart Mode.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2024 19:30 IST
OnePlus Watch 2R comes in Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray shades

  • OnePlus Watch 2R is backed by dual chipsets
  • The smartwatch runs both RTOS and WearOS 4
  • The OnePlus Watch 2R carries a 500mAh battery
OnePlus Watch 2R was launched in India alongside the OnePlus Nord 4 and the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro at the company's Summer Launch Event on Tuesday. It sports a circular dial with a 2.5D sapphire crystal glass and comes with an aluminium chassis alongside silicone straps. The smartwatch is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 12 days on Power Saving Mode. The OnePlus Watch 2R appears to be a rebadged version of the existing OnePlus Watch 2, which was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February. 

OnePlus Watch 2R price in India, availability

The OnePlus Watch 2R is priced in India at Rs. 17,999 and will be available for purchase in the country starting July 20 via the official website. The smartwatch is offered in two colour options — Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray.

OnePlus Watch 2R specifications, features

The OnePlus Watch 2R sports a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED screen with a 466 x 466 pixels resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness level and a 2.5D sapphire crystal glass. It is equipped with a dual-engine architecture, which includes a Snapdragon W5 and a BES2700 chipset. The former runs WearOS 4 out-of-the-box, while the latter runs RTOS. It also comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

The newly launched OnePlus Watch 2R supports dual-band GPS, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The watch is equipped with several health and wellness monitoring sensors, including heart rate and blood oxygen level. It also helps track sleep and stress levels. It is compatible with the OHealth app, which helps track all health-related data. 

OnePlus has packed a 500mAh battery into the OnePlus Watch 2R. It supports 7.5W VOOC Fast Charging via a USB Type-C port, which is claimed to charge the smartwatch from zero to 100 percent in 60 minutes. The watch is said to offer a battery life of "an entire day" in Smart Mode with 10 minutes of fast charging. It is also said to offer up to 100 hours of battery life on Smart Mode and up to 12 days on Power Saving Mode.

The OnePlus Watch 2R comes with 5ATM rating for water resistance as well as an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The company claims that users can engage in several outdoor activities with this smartwatch, including going for a swim. The watch has an aluminium chassis and it has silicone straps with stainless steel buckles. With the straps, the watch weighs 59g, and without them, it weighs 37g. The body measures 47.0 x 46.6 x 12.1mm in size.

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
