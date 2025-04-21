Technology News
Samsung Announces Second Edition of ‘Walk-a-thon India’ Challenge; Galaxy Watch Ultra Offered as Top Prize

Three randomly selected lucky winners will win the Galaxy Watch Ultra as the top prize.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 April 2025 19:46 IST
Samsung Announces Second Edition of ‘Walk-a-thon India’ Challenge; Galaxy Watch Ultra Offered as Top Prize

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is priced in India at Rs. 59,999

Highlights
  • Participants must walk 2 lakh steps in a 30-day period to be eligible
  • The campaign runs from April 21 to May 20, 2025
  • All participants can get a 25 percent discount on Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung on Monday announced the second edition of the ‘Walk-a-thon India' challenge. As part of it, Samsung Health app users in India will be required to walk a certain number of steps in a specific time period while competing with fellow participants. Upon the completion of the 30-day steps challenge, multiple lucky participants from the pool will stand a chance to win the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, while all of them completing the objective will get discounts on the flagship smartwatch.

Second Edition of ‘Walk-a-thon India' Challenge

Samsung says the ‘Walk-a-thon India' challenge is part of Samsung Health's ‘Together' initiative. Participants are required to walk a minimum of two lakh steps within a 30-day period, with the campaign running between April 21 and May 20, 2025, to qualify for the prize and be eligible to win the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

samsung walk a thon challenge Samsung

Samsung 'Walk-a-thon India' challenge runs till May 20
Photo Credit: Samsung

To join the challenge, Samsung users need to:

  1. Open the Samsung Health app and navigate to the Together section.
  2. Opt into the ‘Walk-a-thon India' challenge starting May 26, 2025.
  3. Walk a minimum of 2,00,000 steps within 30 days.
  4. Post the completion screenshot on the Samsung Members app with #WalkathonIndia hashtag to qualify for the lucky draw.

Upon completion, three randomly selected lucky winners will win the Galaxy Watch Ultra while all other participants who complete the step target will get a 25 percent discount on Galaxy Watch Ultra as part of the India-exclusive challenge. Participants will need to navigate to the Samsung Health app between May 26 and June 15, 2025 to claim their prize.

It is the second edition of the ‘Walk-a-thon India' challenge, building upon the success of the first edition which was introduced in January 2025 and is claimed to have witnessed over 100,000 entries from participants across the country. The South Korean technology conglomerate says its global health challenges are aimed at helping people embrace a healthier lifestyle. Campaigns, such as the ‘Walk-a-thon India' challenge “bolster the spirit of health and fitness in the country”, says Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung Health
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
