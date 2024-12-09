Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Higher Configuration Variants Tipped to Get a RAM Upgrade

This speculated upgrade may put it at par with other flagship handsets in the market such as the Google Pixel 9 and the OnePlus 13.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 December 2024 09:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Higher Configuration Variants Tipped to Get a RAM Upgrade

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the purported successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Highlights
  • Tipster suggests Galaxy S25 Ultra will offer up to 16GB of RAM
  • The handset may get Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • It could be launched in early 2025 as part of the Galaxy S25 lineup
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is speculated to debut as part of the Galaxy S25 series early next year. In recent weeks, the rumour mill has suggested that Samsung's purported next-generation flagship handset may undergo a design overhaul, with the boxy shape being phased out for a more curved approach. Now, a tipster claims that higher configuration variants of the Galaxy S25 Ultra may get a boost in terms of memory compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

RAM Upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

User @Jukanlosreve detailed the RAM upgrade expected to arrive with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The tipster claims that the base variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, similar to its predecessor. Meanwhile, the other variants will be available in 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage configurations.

If true, this translates into an increase in terms of RAM over the Galaxy S24 Ultra which came with 12GB of RAM standard across all variants. It would also put it at par with other flagship handsets in the market such as the Google Pixel 9 and the OnePlus 13 — both offered with 16GB of RAM as one of the options.

This revelation corroborates previous claims by tipster Ice Universe who suggested that there would be at least one configuration of the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra with 16GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be equipped with a 6.86-inch AMOLED screen with thinner bezels than its predecessor, as per previous reports. The purported handset may sport a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

It is speculated to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with up to 16GB of RAM. The phone may be backed a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
WhatsApp Message Reminders Rolling Out to Beta Testers on Android

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Higher Configuration Variants Tipped to Get a RAM Upgrade
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Could Offer RAM Upgrade With Higher Variants of Galaxy S25 Ultra
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G Camera and Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Higher Configuration Variants Tipped to Get a RAM Upgrade
  3. WhatsApp Message Reminders Rolling Out to Beta Testers on Android
  4. Smartphone Firms to Drop Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Chipmaker's Affordable Alternative in 2025, Tipster Claims
  5. TikTok Ban: US Appeals Court Upholds Law Forcing Its Sale Ahead of Deadline
  6. Apple Said to Be Considering Foldable iPhone, Cellular-Enabled Mac and Headset Models
  7. Google Pixel 9a Design Spotted in Leaked Live Images With Oval-Shaped Rear Camera Module
  8. OpenAI Said to Aim to Attract More Investment by Removing 'AGI' Clause With Microsoft
  9. Apple Said to Plan Three-Year Modem Rollout in Bid to Top Qualcomm
  10. One-Third of Earth's Species Could Face Extinction by 2100 Due to Climate Change
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »