Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is speculated to debut as part of the Galaxy S25 series early next year. In recent weeks, the rumour mill has suggested that Samsung's purported next-generation flagship handset may undergo a design overhaul, with the boxy shape being phased out for a more curved approach. Now, a tipster claims that higher configuration variants of the Galaxy S25 Ultra may get a boost in terms of memory compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

RAM Upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

User @Jukanlosreve detailed the RAM upgrade expected to arrive with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The tipster claims that the base variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, similar to its predecessor. Meanwhile, the other variants will be available in 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage configurations.

1TB 16 — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) December 8, 2024

If true, this translates into an increase in terms of RAM over the Galaxy S24 Ultra which came with 12GB of RAM standard across all variants. It would also put it at par with other flagship handsets in the market such as the Google Pixel 9 and the OnePlus 13 — both offered with 16GB of RAM as one of the options.

This revelation corroborates previous claims by tipster Ice Universe who suggested that there would be at least one configuration of the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra with 16GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be equipped with a 6.86-inch AMOLED screen with thinner bezels than its predecessor, as per previous reports. The purported handset may sport a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

It is speculated to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with up to 16GB of RAM. The phone may be backed a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging.