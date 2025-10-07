Technology News
English Edition
Elon Musk Says xAI Game Studio Will Release an AI-Generated Game in 2026

Elon Musk highlighted that before the end of the next year, xAI Game Studio will deliver a fully AI-generated game.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 October 2025 15:58 IST
Elon Musk Says xAI Game Studio Will Release an AI-Generated Game in 2026

Photo Credit: xAI

Elon Musk did not mention the genre or the primary mechanics of the AI-generated game

Highlights
  • xAI has also posted a job listing for an AI video game tutor
  • Elon Musk first floated the idea of xAI Game Studio in November 2024
  • In April, Microsoft released an AI-generated playable Quake II demo
Elon Musk on Monday announced that xAI's gaming division, xAI Game Studio, will launch a “great” artificial intelligence (AI)-generated game before the end of next year. This is not the first time the billionaire entrepreneur has floated the idea of an AI-generated game. Last year, he made a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) about “too many game studios” being owned by “massive corporations”. xAI has also posted a job listing for an AI tutor who specialises in video games to teach Grok the first principles of gaming.

xAI Game Studio to Release an AI-Generated Game Next Year

In a post on X, Musk said, “The XAI game studio will release a great AI-generated game before the end of next year.” The post was made as a reply to another user who claimed that in the future, Grok will dynamically generate video games. Musk did not mention whether the AI-generated game from xAI Game Studio will also be dynamically generated.

The idea of an AI company creating video games was floated by the billionaire in November 2024, when he posted about corporations owning game studios. At the time, he said xAI is going to start an AI game studio. Not much was heard about the gaming venture till February, when Musk said during an xAI presentation, “We're launching an AI Gaming studio at xAI. If you're interested in joining us and building AI games, please join xAI!”

xAI has also listed a job opening on its website for a video game tutor. The AI tutor's responsibilities include training and refining Grok to help it master game concepts, mechanics, and generation by providing labels and annotations. The role highlights that human oversight will possibly play a role in the AI-generated game that Musk mentioned.

Interestingly, the announcement about the AI-generated game coincides with the new update to Grok Imagine's video generation capability. With the new update, both the output quality as well as generation times have been improved. However, it cannot be said if the capability will be used for the development of the game.

xAI is also not the only company chasing AI-led video game generation. Google DeepMind has tested and published papers about several such models, and in April, Microsoft released an AI-generated playable demo of the classic Quake II game.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
RBI-Backed Digital Currency to Be Launched in India, Union Minister Piyush Goyal Says

