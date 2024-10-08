Technology News
Google Reportedly Working on a Gemini Button on Android Lock Screen

The Gemini button on the lock screen of Android phones is reportedly placed towards the bottom of the screen.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 October 2024 18:13 IST
Google Reportedly Working on a Gemini Button on Android Lock Screen

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jonathan Kemper

The feature is speculated to activate the Gemini virtual assistant on Android smartphones

Highlights
  • The feature was spotted in the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 update
  • The use case of the button is currently not known
  • The feature is said to be part of the Android 16 update
Google is reportedly working on a new button on Android lock screen which might trigger a Gemini function. As per a report, the button appears to be similar to the Gemini icon, but could also relate to artificial intelligence (AI) in general. The new feature was spotted in the latest beta version of Android 15, however, it is not currently accessible to testers. The button could reportedly trigger the Gemini virtual assistant and offer a newer way to activate the AI-powered chatbot.

A New Gemini Button Reportedly Spotted on Android Lock Screen

According to an Android Authority report, the button was spotted in the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 update. It was found as a flag and is not an implemented feature that beta testers will be able to see. However, triggering the flag enables a lock screen button with a single sparkle icon, which the Mountain View-based company exclusively uses with Gemini.

gemini button android authority Gemini Button

Gemini button on Android lock screen
Photo Credit: Mishaal Rahman/Android Authority

 

Based on the screenshot shared by the publication, the button is placed towards the bottom of the lock screen, just underneath the fingerprint sensor. It is a pill-shaped button and is larger than the fingerprint scanning area as well as the quick action buttons placed on the two bottom corners. The button reportedly did not do anything when tested by the publication, but it is expected to be activated with future updates.

As per the report, the button might trigger the Gemini virtual assistant. While that is a possibility, currently users can already invoke the assistant in three different ways including the power button, long pressing the home button or swiping up from the corner, as well as the verbal “OK Google” or “Hey Google” command. Adding another way to open up the same functionality might be unnecessary.

Instead, it could be that the button triggers a new AI feature which is powered by Gemini. The timing of the feature highlights that it is unlikely to be part of the Android 15 update. Meanwhile, Android 16 is not expected to be unveiled till the middle of 2025, which is when this button's use case could be unveiled. As such, it could activate an altogether new functionality, similar to the iPhone 16 series' Camera Control button.

It should be noted that the feature could not be verified by Gadgets 360 staff members and it was not confirmed by Google in any capacity. As such, the information regarding the Gemini AI button should be taken with a pinch of salt. If the company is indeed planning such a feature, it should be revealed in next year's I/O event.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Android, Smartphones
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
How Meta's Hyperscape Transforms Phone Cameras into Gateways to the Metaverse: Explained

