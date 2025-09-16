Technology News
Xiaomi 17 Pro Series Confirmed to Feature Rear Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

Xiaomi says the 17 series handsets will be the first-ever models to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipsets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 September 2025 12:36 IST
Xiaomi 17 Pro Series Confirmed to Feature Rear Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Pro models will have a secondary display integrated into the rear camera island

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Pro may feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter
  • The handset could come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The Xiaomi 17 Pro may pack a 6,300mAh battery with 100W fast charging
Xiaomi 17 series is set to launch in China in September. The smartphone lineup will include the standard Xiaomi 17 model alongside the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max handsets. The company has yet to announce the launch date of the phones. Ahead of the launch, the design of the Xiaomi 17 Pro variants has been revealed. It suggests that both the Pro and Pro Max options will feature a secondary display at the back. A senior company official confirms that the Xiaomi 17 series will be the first phones with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 from Qualcomm.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Series to Come With Rear Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

In a Weibo post, the company revealed that the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max handsets will feature the new "Magic Back Screen" (translated from Chinese). This is a secondary display on the back, which appears to be integrated into the slightly raised, rectangular rear camera island. 

Xiaomi President Lu Weibing confirmed in another Weibo post that the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max will be the first-ever handsets to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. While this might be true for the Chinese market, it's currently unclear whether this will also be the case in other regions.

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) claimed that the Xiaomi 17 Pro could come with a 6.3-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.1mm ultra-thin bezels. It will likely be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, alongside a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens.

The handset is said to have an IP69-rated dust and water-resistant build and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. It could pack a 6,300mAh battery with 100W wired as well as wireless charging support.

Notably, the Xiaomi 17 series will follow last year's Xiaomi 15 lineup, skipping “16” to align with and compete directly against the iPhone 17 series.

The base Xiaomi 17 may launch with a 6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It could arrive with an IP68 or IP69 dust and water resistance. 

For optics, the vanilla Xiaomi 17 could arrive with three 50-megapixel sensors at the back, including a telephoto and an ultrawide shooter. At the front, the handset could get a 32-megapixel sensor. It may ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
