Google Reveals Its Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model’s Pricing on Vertex AI Platform

Google will charge $0.50 (roughly Rs. 43) per second when generating AI-powered videos using Veo 2.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 17:30 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google’s Veo 2 is also being used to allow creators on YouTube to generate video clips for Shorts

Highlights
  • Generating minute-long video via Veo 2 will cost $30 (roughly Rs. 2,600)
  • OpenAI Plus users can generate 50 20-second-long Sora videos
  • Gemini Advanced users can get access to Veo 2 this year
Google has revealed the pricing to generate videos using its latest Veo 2 artificial intelligence (AI) model. The Mountain View-based tech giant will charge users generating video via its Vertex AI platform $0.50 (roughly Rs. 43) per second. This will shoot up to $30 (roughly Rs. 2,600) for a minute-long video generated using the AI model. This is not a consistent pricing as the company is also offering Veo 2 to select YouTube creators to generate video clips for Shorts without any charge.

Google's Veo 2 AI Model Pricing on Vertex AI Revealed

On its pricing page, the tech giant has now detailed what it will charge its Vertex AI users to access its video generation AI model. Generating videos from text prompts on the platform via Veo 2 will cost users $0.50 per second. The pricing is rather steep, considering rivals are offering video generation at a much more affordable rate.

Breaking down the pricing, a user will have to pay $30 for one minute of video generation or $1,800 (roughly Rs. 1,56,100) for an hour worth of video generation. A thing to note here is that not every generated video will follow 100 percent of the prompt, and some might contain inconsistencies making them unusable in any form.

In contrast, OpenAI, Google's major rival in the AI space, is offering 50 20-second-long video generation using the Sora AI model to ChatGPT Plus users. The subscription costs $20 or Rs. 1,950 in India. This brings one minute's worth of video generation to roughly $1.2 or Rs. 120, in addition to the other features offered in the subscription. Notably, Pro subscribers get a higher but unspecified usage rate.

Another rival, Runway, offers unlimited video generation with a $76 (roughly Rs. 6,590) monthly subscription. Similarly, Pika Lab offers 6,000 video generation credits with its $76 monthly subscription, the most expensive plan for the platform. Since generating a five-second-long video with the latest Pika 2.1 will cost 60 credits, users will essentially have to pay $9.12 or Rs. 790 to generate a one-minute-long video.

It is clear to see that most rivals are offering video generation at a much cheaper price point. However, a thing to note is that these abovementioned prices only consider the end-consumer pricing. On the other hand, Vertex AI is generally used by developers and organisations. The enterprise pricing of the other platforms is not disclosed publicly.

As per a report, Google has teased video generation capability with Gemini Advanced, which could be introduced in the second half of the year. Depending on the usage rate and if the company raises subscription prices, this could be a substantially cheaper way to generate videos using Veo 2.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
