Samsung on Tuesday announced the expansion of its One UI 8 Beta programme to more Galaxy devices and markets. The South Korean tech conglomerate is bringing the Android 16-based beta programme to its older handsets including the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, among other devices. The update bumps up the OS version to Android 16 and carries multimodal capabilities, along with new features related to accessibility, productivity, and security..

One UI 8 Beta Expansion

Samsung shared details about the expansion of the One UI 8 Beta programme in a newsroom post. It will be available on the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 starting next week. Users in India, South Korea, the UK, and the US can sign up for the programme.

Additionally, the tech giant will further expand it to include more Galaxy devices beginning September. The following Galaxy devices will soon be eligible to receive the Android 16-based beta update:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

You can join Samsung's One UI 8 Beta programme by signing up for it via the Samsung Members app. However, not all of the regions will receive the same features and they may vary depending on the country or region the user resides in, as per the company. Currently, the beta programme is available in a total of 36 countries.

Notably, Samsung introduced One UI 8 with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in July. The beta programme for the Galaxy S25 series and older models was previously tipped to begin in June, but that did not happen.

However, the tech giant is now offering the Android 16-based firmware to developers and beta testers before it is officially released.