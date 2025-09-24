In 2025, not even ice cream is safe from artificial intelligence (AI). The emerging technology, which has already started reshaping a large number of industries and corporate workspaces, will soon also be used to create new ice cream and frozen dessert formulations and design new products. On Monday, The Magnum Ice Cream Company (TMICC) announced a partnership with an AI startup that will help with the endeavour. The AI platform will also assist the ice cream giant in reducing costs and managing calories in its products.

TMICC Partners With NatCo AI to Reimagine Ice Cream

Gone are the days when AI was considered a technology exclusive to the digital space. With the rise in agentic capabilities and AI's potential in robotics, it has quickly started entering the physical domain as well. Generative AI can now build software, handle customer care service, automate factories, and even help people walk.

And even if the usage of AI in ice cream making sounds like it came out of left field, it has become the flavour of the day. The Magnum Ice Cream Company (TMICC) has announced a partnership with Chilean startup NotCo AI to use the technology to “accelerate demand-driven innovation and growth for the future of the ice cream and frozen desserts.”

As per the company, the AI platform will help it formulate new products, recreate new nutritional profiles (lower calories, sugar, and fat content), create plant-based ice creams, new flavours, and even find ways to bring down the manufacturing costs.

In the newsroom post, Magnum claims that NotCo has developed the world's first foundational AI platform that is designed for consumer packaged goods (CPG). Dubbed Giuseppe AI, it is reportedly already being used by multiple food and beverage CPG companies. The AI platform is reportedly trained on a high-quality, proprietary dataset of food and consumable properties spanning a decade, utilising this knowledge to help companies find solutions to complex manufacturing problems.

Initially, TMICC plans to utilise the technology for the US market, and, depending on its success, the company will also implement it in other international markets. Notably, TMICC is one of the biggest ice cream manufacturers in the world and is the parent company of Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto, Klondike, Popsicle, and others.