The majority of cryptocurrencies began 2025 with notable gains, as reflected on both national and international price charts. Bitcoin, on Thursday, January 2, saw a 1.72 percent increase on global exchanges, bringing its value to $95,130 (roughly Rs. 81.5 lakh), according to CoinMarketCap. On Indian exchanges such as CoinDCX and CoinSwitch, Bitcoin's price rose by 1.28 percent in the past 24 hours, reaching Rs. 101,460 (roughly Rs. 86.9 lakh).

“The market is cautious. The demand for leverage is reduced, signaling limited downside potential. Bulls are in an attempt to defend some critical levels for Bitcoin while its continued resistance remains a challenge near $98,000 (roughly Rs. 84.02 lakh). Overall, the crypto market seems bullish and optimistic for 2025,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets 360.

Ether followed Bitcoin to reflect profits on the price charts on Thursday. At the time of writing, Ether was trading at $3,388 (roughly Rs. 2.90 lakh) on global exchanges, showed data by CoinMarketCap. On Indian exchanges meanwhile, ETH is priced $3,384 (roughly Rs. 2.90 lakh).

“Ethereum is under bearish pressure with the decline in whale activity and with derivatives traders increasing their selloffs. Though continuing inflows are there for ETFs and improved funding rates signal a potential for a bounce back to levels above $3,500 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh),” Shekhar added.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed most cryptocurrencies on the profit-making side of the price charts.

Ripple, Tether, Solana, Dogecoin, USD Coin, Cardano, and Tron saw notable gains.

Avalanche, Chainlink, Stellar, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, and Uniswap also managed to log profits on Thursday.

“The New Year has brought renewed buying interest to the broader crypto market with tokens such as XRP, Chainlink, Cardano, and others going up as much as 15 percent in a day. With Trump assuming office soon acting as a major catalyst, we could see some price action in the coming weeks,” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 2.46 percent in the last 24 hours. As shown by CoinMarketCap, the valuation of the crypto sector has reached $3.35 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,87,29,840 crore).

While most altcoins are trading in profits, a small number of cryptocurrencies did record losses on Thursday. These include Binance Coin, Leo, Monero, EOS Coin, and Augur.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

