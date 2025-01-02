Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Opens 2025 Above $95,000, Majority of Altcoins See Gains

BTC is trading at $95,130 (roughly Rs. 81.5 lakh) on global platforms.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2025 11:53 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Opens 2025 Above $95,000, Majority of Altcoins See Gains

Photo Credit: Pexels

The valuation of the crypto sector reached $3.35 trillion

Highlights
  • Braintrust, Cartesi registered gains
  • Litecoin, Near Protocol also showed profits
  • Status and Circuits of Value logged losses
Advertisement

The majority of cryptocurrencies began 2025 with notable gains, as reflected on both national and international price charts. Bitcoin, on Thursday, January 2, saw a 1.72 percent increase on global exchanges, bringing its value to $95,130 (roughly Rs. 81.5 lakh), according to CoinMarketCap. On Indian exchanges such as CoinDCX and CoinSwitch, Bitcoin's price rose by 1.28 percent in the past 24 hours, reaching Rs. 101,460 (roughly Rs. 86.9 lakh).

“The market is cautious. The demand for leverage is reduced, signaling limited downside potential. Bulls are in an attempt to defend some critical levels for Bitcoin while its continued resistance remains a challenge near $98,000 (roughly Rs. 84.02 lakh). Overall, the crypto market seems bullish and optimistic for 2025,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets 360.

Ether followed Bitcoin to reflect profits on the price charts on Thursday. At the time of writing, Ether was trading at $3,388 (roughly Rs. 2.90 lakh) on global exchanges, showed data by CoinMarketCap. On Indian exchanges meanwhile, ETH is priced $3,384 (roughly Rs. 2.90 lakh).

“Ethereum is under bearish pressure with the decline in whale activity and with derivatives traders increasing their selloffs. Though continuing inflows are there for ETFs and improved funding rates signal a potential for a bounce back to levels above $3,500 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh),” Shekhar added.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed most cryptocurrencies on the profit-making side of the price charts.

Ripple, Tether, Solana, Dogecoin, USD Coin, Cardano, and Tron saw notable gains.

Avalanche, Chainlink, Stellar, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, and Uniswap also managed to log profits on Thursday.

“The New Year has brought renewed buying interest to the broader crypto market with tokens such as XRP, Chainlink, Cardano, and others going up as much as 15 percent in a day. With Trump assuming office soon acting as a major catalyst, we could see some price action in the coming weeks,” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 2.46 percent in the last 24 hours. As shown by CoinMarketCap, the valuation of the crypto sector has reached $3.35 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,87,29,840 crore).

While most altcoins are trading in profits, a small number of cryptocurrencies did record losses on Thursday. These include Binance Coin, Leo, Monero, EOS Coin, and Augur.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple's Upcoming iPhone SE 4 Will Reportedly Be Called the iPhone 16E

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Opens 2025 Above $95,000, Majority of Altcoins See Gains
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's Upcoming Affordable iPhone May Not Carry the SE Moniker
  2. Poco X7 Pro 5G Battery Size, More Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Facebook and Instagram Might Soon be Filled With AI Users
  4. Redmi 14C 5G Price in India, Chipset Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. LG Gram 2025 Laptops With Cloud-Based and On-Device AI Features Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Ultra Design Leaked; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 6,000mAh Battery
  2. Redmi 14C 5G Price in India, Chipset Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Meta Reportedly Planning to Add ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of AI Users to Facebook, Instagram
  4. Samsung Good Lock App Tipped to Be Available in All Countries With Stable One UI 7
  5. Tesla Cybertruck Explodes Outside Trump Las Vegas Hotel, Killing Driver
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Opens 2025 Above $95,000, Majority of Altcoins See Gains
  7. Apple's Upcoming iPhone SE 4 Will Reportedly Be Called the iPhone 16E
  8. Poco X7 Pro 5G Battery Size, More Features Revealed Ahead of January 9 India Launch
  9. Apple May Delay 2nm Chipsets for iPhone 17 Pro As TSMC Struggles With Wafer Yield: Report
  10. LG Gram 2025 ‘Hybrid AI’ Laptops With Intel Arrow Lake Chip, Cloud AI Services Unveiled: Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »