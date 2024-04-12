OpenAI upgraded its artificial intelligence (AI) model GPT-4 Turbo with new capabilities on Friday, especially in the areas of mathematics, reasoning, and writing abilities. The upgraded version of GPT-4 Turbo is now being rolled out to the paid users of ChatGPT Plus, Team, Enterprise, and the API. The new AI model also comes with an updated data library and now touts a knowledge cut-off of April 2024. Notably, the update comes just days after the AI firm announced its new GPT-4 Turbo with Vision model in API.

The announcement was made by the official X (formerly known as Twitter) account of OpenAI via a post, where it stated, “Our new GPT-4 Turbo is now available to paid ChatGPT users. We've improved capabilities in writing, math, logical reasoning, and coding.” One of the areas where users will be able to see a direct improvement is its conversational language. The company said when writing with ChatGPT, responses will be more direct and less verbose.

For example, when writing with ChatGPT, responses will be more direct, less verbose, and use more conversational language. pic.twitter.com/PHxrmCtpyl — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 12, 2024

This was a complaint we had with ChatGPT when we compared it with Google's Gemini. We found the latter to be more conversational and generating content such as a letter, an email, or a message felt more natural. In contrast, the responses of ChatGPT (we tested it on GPT-3.5, which is available publicly) felt overly formal and bland. It appears this is now being fixed with the recent update.

OpenAI also highlighted that the new model will offer better math, reasoning, and coding capabilities, however, it did not share any examples of the improvements. Going by the benchmark scores posted by the firm show significant improvement in the MATH and GPQA (Graduate-Level Google-Proof Q&A) benchmarks. HumanEval and MMLU (Massive Multitask Language Understanding) benchmarks, which correspond with coding and natural language processing abilities, did not show any major improvements.

Users will also see an updated knowledge base in the new GPT-4 Turbo model. The company has increased the data cut-off to April 9, 2024, whereas the older Turbo model was updated only till April 2023. Currently, the new AI model is being rolled out to all the paid users of ChatGPT.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.