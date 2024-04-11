Samsung launched a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mobile application that can play an assistive role for those who suffer from speech disorders. The app, dubbed Impulse, is compatible with Android smartphones and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series. The app uses a technique known as rhythm therapy to help people find their speech rhythm and improve fluency. The Impulse app uses AI capabilities for natural language processing, to break down words into syllables, and to convert them into vibrations.

The announcement was made by Samsung Espana newsroom's post, which stated, “Samsung Electronics Iberia and Cheil today announced the launch of Impulse, an application based on Artificial Intelligence to improve the daily lives of people with speech disorders, such as stuttering.” The app was developed in collaboration with the Speechcare & Stuttering Center to improve speech fluency.

Impulse essentially works through the Galaxy Watch 6 series smartwatches. The app uses a Natural Language Processing (NLP)-based algorithm to analyse and convert words into rhythmic vibrations. These vibrations are felt by the user on their wrist via the smartwatch. The rhythm assists the user in understanding the tempo of each phoneme or word, depending on the type of speech disorder they have. Samsung says this technique can help them avoid blocks in diction and facilitate fluency in speech.

Samsung reveals that the app has more than 250 rhythm and tone exercises designed to increase the difficulty as the user progresses in speech control. The progressive difficulty setting comes with four modes and each mode has three levels of exercises to practice words or phrases.

First mode is ‘Boost your voice'. It can be activated with a single touch after configuration. Users can choose the vibration pattern they want and once selected, it can be used for regular usage. When oral blockage occurs, it is activated. The second mode is ‘Boost your rhythm', which helps in practising syllables. After the end of a session, the app also shows a performance report that can be shared with a speech therapist.

The third mode is ‘Boost your tone' which helps the user practise the intonation of the phrases. Finally, the fourth mode is ‘Boost your speech' which lets the user practise their own texts, written directly in the application or by uploading a file with the narration. Here, the AI analyses the text to create a vibration pattern.

Currently, the app is only available in the Google Play Store in Spain for smartphones running Android 10 and later. It is not known if Samsung will expand the app in other regions as well.

