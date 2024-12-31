Apple TV+ will be free for streaming during the first weekend of January 2025, the company announced on Monday. The streaming service from the Cupertino-based technology giant will offer a weekend promotion with free streaming of Apple Original films and shows without any subscription required. This limited-period scheme comes ahead of the release of popular Apple Original content such as Severance Season 2, Mythic Quest, and Prime Target — all of which premiere in January, 2025.

Apple TV+ Free Streaming

According to Apple, users can streaming Apple Originals between January 4 and January 5 without requiring any subscription. They can simply open the Apple TV+ app which comes pre-installed on Apple devices and start watching content. For two days, they can get access to Apple Originals such as award-winning series, compelling dramas, groundbreaking documentaries, kids' entertainment, comedies, and more. This includes The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Severance, Dark Matter, and For All Mankind.

This weekend, see for yourself.



Stream for free Jan 4-5. pic.twitter.com/8p6PCUYpms — Apple TV (@AppleTV) December 30, 2024

Apple TV+ is also available on other supported platforms such as a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or a smart TV, and watch films and shows for free.

Notably, Apple TV+ is offered free for three months on the purchase of any new Apple device. Monthly subscribers can also get a seven-day trial of the streaming service before enrolling in the subscription, which starts at Rs. 99 per month. It is also included in the Apple One plan costing Rs. 195 per month, that also gives access to 200GB of iCloud data, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music.

Additionally, Apple Music Student Plan comes with a free subscription to Apple TV+.

Apple Subscription With Airtel

Airtel subscribers can enjoy Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions with select prepaid and postpaid plans in India. It comes bundled with premium Airtel WiFi and Postpaid plans. Meanwhile, mobile users will be able to enjoy a subscription to Apple Music, which is the Cupertino-based tech giant's audio-streaming service, with Airtel's own Wynk Premium subscription.