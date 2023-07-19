Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Says Court Order to Lower Disney+ Hotstar Fee for In App Purchases in India Is Temporary

Google Says Court Order to Lower Disney+ Hotstar Fee for In-App Purchases in India Is Temporary

Google will need to comply with the court directives until it is overturned or modified.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 July 2023 15:25 IST
Google Says Court Order to Lower Disney+ Hotstar Fee for In-App Purchases in India Is Temporary

Photo Credit: Reuters

Disney runs the popular Disney+ Hotstar streaming app in India

Highlights
  • Court said said Google should receive a lower 4 percent fee
  • Disney has challenged Google's new billing system
  • Disney claimed Google was threatening to remove the Hotstar app

Google said on Wednesday an Indian court's directive ordering the company to charge a lower 4 percent in-app payment on Disney's streaming service in the country was a temporary measure until the court proceedings play out.

Disney in India has gone to court in what is the latest and most high-profile challenge to Google's policy of imposing a "service fee" of 11-26 percent on in-app payments. The service charge was introduced after an antitrust directive ruled against Google's earlier 15-30 percent fee and forced Google to allow third-party payments.

An Indian court on Tuesday said Google should receive a lower 4 percent fee for in-app purchases from Disney+ Hotstar, and cannot remove Disney's app from its India app store, in what is a significant challenge to Google's payments business model.

"The order is interim in nature, and the temporary 4 percent figure is simply a fee that the developer will pay to Google each month while these legal proceedings play out," Google said in a statement.

Google will need to comply with the court directives until it is overturned or modified.

Disney, which runs the popular Disney+ Hotstar streaming app in India, has challenged Google's new billing system in a court in India's Tamil Nadu state. Its lawyers had argued Google was threatening to remove the Hotstar app if it didn't comply with new payments system.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Disney, Disney Plus Hotstar, India, In app purchases
Realme Pad 2 With 11.5-Inch 120Hz 2K Display, 8,360mAh Battery Unveiled in India: All Details

Related Stories

Google Says Court Order to Lower Disney+ Hotstar Fee for In-App Purchases in India Is Temporary
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus 12 Complete Specifications Leaked Online: Check All Details Here
  3. Redmi 12 Confirmed to Launch in India With These Colour Options
  4. Realme Pad 2 With 11.5-Inch 120Hz 2K Display Launched in India: See Price
  5. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  6. OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro Will Be Sold in India at This Price
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Get a Super Telephoto Periscope Camera
  8. Best Deals on Power Banks and Chargers: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Gets First Camera-Focussed Software Update: Details
  10. Oppo K11 5G Price, Key Specifications Teased; to Launch on This Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk’s Neuralink Did Not Violate Animal Research Rules Beyond 2019 Incident, US Agency Tells Lawmakers
  2. US Antitrust Regulators Plan Tougher Big Tech Merger Guidelines
  3. iPhone 16 May Use New Battery Technology to Offer Longer Battery Life: Details
  4. Australian Banks Pull Back Support to ‘Risky’ Exchanges to Shake Up Crypto Sector
  5. Vu Masterpiece QLED 98-inch and 85-inch Televisions Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Twitter Sued Again Over Severance Pay, Lawsuit Claims Company Owes at Least $500 Million to Ex-Workers
  7. All New Tourist Vehicles Provided for Rentals in Goa to be EVs from January 2024, CM Says
  8. iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Get a Super Telephoto Periscope Camera: All Details
  9. Google Says Court Order to Lower Disney+ Hotstar Fee for In-App Purchases in India Is Temporary
  10. Realme Pad 2 With 11.5-Inch 120Hz 2K Display, 8,360mAh Battery Unveiled in India: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.