Instagram announced new features for broadcast channels on Wednesday. The latest update adds more ways for creators to engage with their audience instead of simply liking and reacting to messages — the only avenue for interaction on the social media platform until now. Instagram users can now reply to messages from creators as well as each other. Further, it now enables creators to actively engage courtesy of timed prompts and daily check-ins.
New Features for Broadcast Channels on Instagram
Instagram detailed the new features coming to broadcast channels in a blog post. The company is introducing three new features: Replies, Prompts, and Insights and best practices.
As the name suggests, the Replies feature lets users engage with the creators and each other by replying to messages, enabling back-and-forth conversations. It works along the same lines as comments when it comes to deleting or reporting replies. To turn on replies, tap the channel name > Channel controls. Then, enable the Allow members to reply to messages setting.
With the latest update, Instagram makes it easier for creators to break the ice with the Prompts feature. They can choose from suggested topics or create a custom prompt that fits their channel the best. Other users can respond to prompts with text or photos for up to 24 hours, and like their favourite responses. When a creator replies to a prompt, it will also be shared in the main broadcast channel.
While the aforementioned features are a way for creators to engage their audience more actively, the social media platform is also rolling out metrics to keep tabs on the engagement. They can now access channel insights such as the total number of interactions, story shares, and poll votes. To achieve higher numbers, they can set goals and Instagram will provide them with the best practices and personalised guidance. To view channel insights, tap channel name > Channel performance. Tapping the See all option will provide detailed insights of the brocast channel's engagement metrics.
