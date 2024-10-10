Technology News
Spotify Starts Free Streaming Option in South Korea

Spotify launched in South Korea back in 2021.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 October 2024 14:58 IST
Spotify Starts Free Streaming Option in South Korea

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The streaming giant's freemium business model offers free, limited ad-supported service

  • Spotify's South Korean users can ow sign-up for free account
  • Spotify say its ads capture twice as much attention than social media
  • Spotify is headquartered in Sweden
Spotify's free music and podcasts service option is now available in South Korea, the audio streaming platform said on Thursday, as it looks to widen its audience base.

The streaming giant's freemium business model offers both a free, limited ad-supported service and an unlimited premium subscription service.

Spotify said that the move will enable them to better connect global audience with Korean music, which includes K-pop.

Users in South Korea can now sign-up for a free account to access Spotify's playlists, podcasts, and daily mix among others and can further choose to upgrade to premium on-demand, ad-free music.

"Brands who advertise on Spotify's free tier can deliver their message effectively as Spotify ads capture twice as much attention than social media platforms globally," the company said.

Since the launch of Spotify in South Korea in 2021, the average monthly streams of artists from the country on the platform now surpass 5.8 billion streams, Spotify said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

