Telegram Rolls Out Multi-Tab In-App Browser and Mini App Store With July Update

Telegram Stars, initially intended for the purchase of content in mini apps or paid channel content, can now be gifted to friends or family.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 August 2024 19:50 IST
Photo Credit: Telegram

Telegram's latest features can be accessed after updating to the latest version of the messaging app

Highlights
  • Telegram's new browser brings support for switching between multiple tabs
  • Developers can now add video demos and screenshots to mini app previews
  • Some of these features are also being introduced on macOS
Telegram introduced a slew of new features that aimed at enhancing the overall user experience on Thursday. One of the key additions rolled out on the instant messaging platform is a new in-app browser with support for multiple tabs. The messaging service has also announced that its 950 million monthly active users can now take advantage of the new option which enables them to gift Telegram Stars to friends or family. This development comes a month after the platform rolled out support for Copilot — Microsoft's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

Telegram Updated With Multi-Tab In-App Browser, Mini Apps Store

In a blog post, Telegram highlighted all of the new features that are rolling out to users with the latest update. It introduces a new in-app browser that supports opening multiple tabs, enabling users to switch between collapsed and reopened windows, according to the service.

Telegram's new in-app browser also supports decentralised websites hosted on the Telegram Open Network (TON) on mobile and desktop platforms. While viewing a webpage, users can go back to chats without losing their progress, as per Telegram.

A new Apps tab has also been added in Search, enabling users to browse through the mini apps present on the platform. This option also lets them check the list of apps they already use and view some of the most popular mini apps on the platform. Previews of these apps can now include video demos and screenshots which developers can upload.

telegram mini apps tab Tab for Mini Apps on Telegram

Tab for Mini Apps on Telegram
Photo Credit: Telegram

Furthermore, content generated via mini apps — such as leaderboard snapshots or AI-generated videos — can now be shared as a Telegram Story straight from the mini app. Stories also have a new animated weather widget. Telegram Stars, which were initially intended for the purchase of content in mini apps or paid channel content, can now be gifted to friends or family.

When recording a video story with the front camera, the front flash can now be used to brighten up the screen. After updating to the latest version of Telegram for iOS or Android smartphones, a new flash icon will appear at the bottom-left corner of the screen in the camera user interface (UI). Telegram has also introduced the ability to select a cover for a video story, enabling users to choose the image they wish to see at the front.

Apart from the mobile platform, the new in-app browser and mini apps tab features have also been introduced for macOS as part of the July update, according to Telegram.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
