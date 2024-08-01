Telegram introduced a slew of new features that aimed at enhancing the overall user experience on Thursday. One of the key additions rolled out on the instant messaging platform is a new in-app browser with support for multiple tabs. The messaging service has also announced that its 950 million monthly active users can now take advantage of the new option which enables them to gift Telegram Stars to friends or family. This development comes a month after the platform rolled out support for Copilot — Microsoft's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

Telegram Updated With Multi-Tab In-App Browser, Mini Apps Store

In a blog post, Telegram highlighted all of the new features that are rolling out to users with the latest update. It introduces a new in-app browser that supports opening multiple tabs, enabling users to switch between collapsed and reopened windows, according to the service.

Telegram's new in-app browser also supports decentralised websites hosted on the Telegram Open Network (TON) on mobile and desktop platforms. While viewing a webpage, users can go back to chats without losing their progress, as per Telegram.

A new Apps tab has also been added in Search, enabling users to browse through the mini apps present on the platform. This option also lets them check the list of apps they already use and view some of the most popular mini apps on the platform. Previews of these apps can now include video demos and screenshots which developers can upload.

Tab for Mini Apps on Telegram

Photo Credit: Telegram

Furthermore, content generated via mini apps — such as leaderboard snapshots or AI-generated videos — can now be shared as a Telegram Story straight from the mini app. Stories also have a new animated weather widget. Telegram Stars, which were initially intended for the purchase of content in mini apps or paid channel content, can now be gifted to friends or family.

When recording a video story with the front camera, the front flash can now be used to brighten up the screen. After updating to the latest version of Telegram for iOS or Android smartphones, a new flash icon will appear at the bottom-left corner of the screen in the camera user interface (UI). Telegram has also introduced the ability to select a cover for a video story, enabling users to choose the image they wish to see at the front.

Apart from the mobile platform, the new in-app browser and mini apps tab features have also been introduced for macOS as part of the July update, according to Telegram.