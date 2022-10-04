Google's October update has arrived and it brings along plenty of bug fixes to its Pixel devices. The new update aims to fix several user interface and connectivity related issues and will be rolling out to devices ranging from the Pixel 4 right up to the Pixel 6a. The update also includes the regular monthly security fixes and will be rolling out to Pixel devices running Android 13 starting today. As usual, the update will be pushed out in phases so the roll out will continue over the next week, depending on carrier and device.

The update, as per the official changelog, fixes an issue that occasionally triggered an audible humming noise when a headset was connected to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 series of devices. Another audio-related fix sorts out an issue that prevents the volume control in media player notifications from functioning under certain conditions.

In terms of connectivity, a bug that caused the launcher to crash when connecting to a VPN service has been taken care of. There's also a Wi-Fi-related fix that prevented networks from being displayed in the network selection menu in certain apps.

The update also fixes a bunch of user interface-related issues. This includes compatibility issues with certain app widgets in Android 13, an issue that forced the media player to display default icons in certain media apps, random device crashes when playing audio from storage, and the odd situation when empty Quick Settings tiles appear in the notification shade.

For Pixel owners in India, the update will arrive for officially supported devices that currently include the Pixel 4a and the recently launched Pixel 6a. The update should also show up for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners who have purchased their device through unofficial channels.

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices along with its first Pixel-branded smartwatch will be announced globally on October 6. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have also been confirmed to arrive in India with the device hitting pre-order at 9:30 PM on 6 October via Flipkart. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, according to a recent report will feature hardware that is similar to what is available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but with a brand-new Tensor G2 SoC, a refreshed design, and some new features.

