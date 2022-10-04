Technology News
loading

Google Pixel Phones Running Android 13 Get October Update With Several Bug Fixes

The update includes the monthly security patch as well.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 4 October 2022 12:21 IST
Google Pixel Phones Running Android 13 Get October Update With Several Bug Fixes

Android 13 is available on the Pixel 4a and Pixel 6a devices sold in India

Highlights
  • The update fixes audio and user-interface-related bugs
  • Will be rolled out in phases over the coming week
  • Users will receive a notification for the OTA on their supported device

Google's October update has arrived and it brings along plenty of bug fixes to its Pixel devices. The new update aims to fix several user interface and connectivity related issues and will be rolling out to devices ranging from the Pixel 4 right up to the Pixel 6a. The update also includes the regular monthly security fixes and will be rolling out to Pixel devices running Android 13 starting today. As usual, the update will be pushed out in phases so the roll out will continue over the next week, depending on carrier and device.

The update, as per the official changelog, fixes an issue that occasionally triggered an audible humming noise when a headset was connected to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 series of devices. Another audio-related fix sorts out an issue that prevents the volume control in media player notifications from functioning under certain conditions.

In terms of connectivity, a bug that caused the launcher to crash when connecting to a VPN service has been taken care of. There's also a Wi-Fi-related fix that prevented networks from being displayed in the network selection menu in certain apps.

The update also fixes a bunch of user interface-related issues. This includes compatibility issues with certain app widgets in Android 13, an issue that forced the media player to display default icons in certain media apps, random device crashes when playing audio from storage, and the odd situation when empty Quick Settings tiles appear in the notification shade.

For Pixel owners in India, the update will arrive for officially supported devices that currently include the Pixel 4a and the recently launched Pixel 6a. The update should also show up for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners who have purchased their device through unofficial channels.

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices along with its first Pixel-branded smartwatch will be announced globally on October 6. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have also been confirmed to arrive in India with the device hitting pre-order at 9:30 PM on 6 October via Flipkart. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, according to a recent report will feature hardware that is similar to what is available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but with a brand-new Tensor G2 SoC, a refreshed design, and some new features.

What do we know about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable camera performance
  • Lean software with guaranteed updates
  • Stereo speakers
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Light, built well
  • Bad
  • Relatively low battery capacity
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed Google Pixel 4a review
Display 5.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3140mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • Impressive cameras for photos
  • Vibrant OLED display
  • Stock Android 13 software
  • Bad
  • Plastic back is prone to scratches
  • 60Hz display does not feel fluid
  • Cannot handle heavy gaming
  • Recorded video needs work
  • Relatively slow charging, no wireless charging
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Google Pixel 6a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4410mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, Android 13, Software Updates, Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 6a, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Government Asks News Sites, TV Channels, OTT Platforms to Refrain From Showing Offshore Betting Site Ads

Related Stories

Google Pixel Phones Running Android 13 Get October Update With Several Bug Fixes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.